Viktor Orban took it from the socialists and then shaped the relationship with China in his own image.

“We felt it Victor Orban For them, we are an important new relationship and we are an important old relationship, which they wanted to reflect the status of meetings and the possibility of a written agreement. On March 18, 2010 Ildikó Lendvai, head of MSZP, which was in government at the time, told MTI in Beijing. At that time, China was already anticipating a change of government in Hungary, so getting to know the old and new (future) Hungarian prime minister was a key issue. According to Ildikó Lendvai’s reports at the time, the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) praised and rejoiced at the achievements of the past eight years in Sino-Hungarian relations.

The president of Fidesz came forward and the Chinese Communists are open to any attempt to move in the direction of real politics.

It was so successful that trade turnover between China and Hungary reached 4.6 billion dollars in the first seven months of 2010, a record.

Thus, Viktor Orbán’s move to the Silk Road was basically set, although it was already the intention of the Fidesz leadership that the Hungarian-Chinese leadership would fill it with illiberal and anti-globalist value topos.

Includes China

Viktor Orban, his most recent bath in Tuznad in 2023 In his presentation Through China he again showed how he saw the world, both economically and socially. Again, he was able to share many quotable thoughts.

China has become a manufacturing powerhouse, in fact it has already overtaken or is currently overtaking the US. Car manufacturing, computers, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, communication systems: they are the most powerful of all in the world today. What happened was that China overshadowed the three-hundred-year journey of the Western industrial revolution and the global information revolution in thirty years.

said the Prime Minister.

According to him, the current processes will favor Asia and China – be it economic, technological development or military power. As an example, he cited the creation of BRICS, “One Belt, One Road” and the Asian Investment and Infrastructure Bank under China’s auspices, whose development resources are many times greater than the development resources of all Western countries.

In other words, Asia and China stand before us in full superpower garb. He has a civilizational religion: he is the center of the universe, which unleashes inner energy, pride, self-esteem and ambition. He has a long-term plan, they describe it: to end a century of shame, which means making China great again, talking about Americans. It has a medium-term work plan: to restore the dominance in Asia that existed before the arrival of the West. And it contains an antidote to America’s main weapon. America’s soft power weapon is what we call universal values. Well, the Chinese simply laugh at this and say it is a Western myth, when in fact the talk of universal values ​​is a philosophy hostile to other non-Western civilizations, and from that point of view there is some truth in it.

– Announced the most important proposals of the Prime Minister, related to the background of universal values.

New Chinese money

It is true that the relationship was not great in the beginning. During Viktor Orbán’s first visit to China as Prime Minister On November 1, 2010 In Shanghai, he spoke: His goal was to bring as much new money and Chinese investment to Hungary as possible.

It may come as a surprise, but by 2011, China had invested a total of $2.5 billion in Hungary, primarily in the financial, aerospace, commercial, chemical and logistics sectors. Foreign trade between the two countries reached $8.72 billion in 2010, a year-on-year increase of 28 percent. At the beginning of the following year, the volume of trade increased by another 20.7 percent.

The new momentum gave birth to new alliances and agreements. Orbán’s government at the time expected a refinancing of our country in the form of billions worth of bond purchases from Beijing. The Hungarian Prime Minister had already raised his hat Before China’s amazing achievements in leading hundreds of millions of people to a better life and giving them hope for the future. Viktor Orbán was proud of this alliance (which was worth 3.6 billion dollars at the exchange rate of the time), and when it was announced, various human rights/democracy issues were not discussed.

Very much As of February 2012 We had to wait for Victor Orban to see China as a different model. Speaking to French LeMonde, the Hungarian Prime Minister warned that democracy in Europe is in a difficult situation.

We love democracy because it is a system based on values. But democracy is about results and victories. In Europe, our institutions are in debt, the birth rate is falling, social cohesion is failing, and extremism is growing. It weakens our democratic institutions

He said, adding it sooner or later

We will face the challenge posed by less democratically organized but successful countries like China and Asian institutions.

A generous path

“An agreement was reached today that will set a precedent for the future” – Prime Minister, almost a decade ago, On November 25, 2013 With these words, he announced that China, Hungary and Serbia have agreed to cooperate to modernize the Budapest-Belgrade railway line. See also The Romanian government may put a cross on shopping tourism Since then, we know that this is a very old report and the railway has not been operated since then, however, according to estimates at the time, the government would have allocated HUF 2.89 billion for the replacement and electrification of the 334 kilometer line. According to statistical data of 2013, bilateral foreign trade turnover reached 8.41 billion US dollars, an increase of 4.3 percent compared to the previous year.

And so we arrive at the year 2014, which began when Viktor Orbán traveled to China again at the invitation of Li Keqiang, chairman of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, and stood up for the territorial integrity of a unified China, saying:

The Hungarian side firmly adheres to the one-China policy.

Later that year, in Tusnádfürdő, he produced one of his most important political products, which set the Orbánt government apart from other EU cabinets.

There is a race in the world to find a government that can make a nation victorious. Today, the world is trying to understand those systems that are non-Western, liberal, perhaps not even democratic, and yet successful, and the stars of analysis are Singapore, China, India, Russia, Turkey.

– He introduced it liberal status Viktor Orban’s faith.

With new battery

In the ten years since then, China has emerged as an important nexus thanks to Fudan, the vaccine against the coronavirus, until Viktor Orbán’s battery superpower ambitions gave way.

Also, according to the government’s vision, Chinese capital inflows to our country will increase from the current 3 billion euros to 13 billion euros in the coming years.