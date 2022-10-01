Viktor Orbán signs: EU sanctions against Russia will be strengthened

The European Council, the body that brings together the EU’s heads of state and government, issued a statement on Friday afternoon. Accepted, in which they say: “We firmly reject and unequivocally condemn” the illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions. They assert that the referendums held in these regions are illegal and that they consider them to stand for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

The statements coincided with President Kerzheli Gulyas’ answers to a journalist’s question at Thursday’s government conference. According to him, the Hungarian government shares the EU position and does not recognize referendums or annexation of territories with Russia as legal.

However, the sentences in the Joint Council report referring to punitive measures against Russia are more interesting:

“We will strengthen our control measures against Russia’s illegal activities. They will increase pressure to end Russia’s war of aggression.

Since the Council takes all decisions and declarations by consensus, and the former Hungarian Prime Minister is also a member of this plenum, it is clear that Viktor Orbán’s approval was necessary for the declaration to be adopted.

On the other hand, in this country, the Prime Minister continues his anti-EU rhetoric, condemning the sanctions and calling for their withdrawal. Friday morning In his radio interview He also said the national consultation could be a way to force the European Commission to “revise” its six-month expired ban.