Viktor Orban and the National Guard flew from Rome to Ljubljana.

Tuesday morning, XVI. At the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict, Victor Orban and his wife, Aniko Levai, had lunch at an elegant Roman restaurant on the beach. The Republic of La According to his article, the Hungarian prime minister ate lobster prepared Catalan-style, while Aniko Levai had a menu that included octopus salad, artichoke moscardini (also a type of octopus) and fish pate.

On Wednesday, Orbán already had an event in Slovenia, and in the afternoon he met former Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, head of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), in Ljubljana. Prime Minister’s Press Officer Bertalan Hawasi told MTI that current bilateral and international issues were touched upon during the talks.

Meanwhile, the National Guard plane also landed in Rome on Tuesday morning, and later Wednesday afternoon to Ljubljana Fly, in the evening He landed in Budapest. It is not known if Viktor Orban was on the plane. “The prime minister is very unfortunate, he is always with his wife where there is a military luxury jet, or he actually travels with it,” noted Agos Hadassi, an independent member of parliament. on Facebook.

We asked Bertalan Havasi if Orban went to Rome on the National Guard’s flight on Tuesday. “We cannot provide information about the Prime Minister’s personal events,” came the reply. The For RTL Hawasi added the Prime Minister

“Of course, he always pays the expenses incurred during his private performances”.

In 2021, Orban flew to Rome with his family on a military plane. It came to light only after that K-Monitor Filed a case for road data. The anti-corruption NGO won the case last year after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced that the Prime Minister had paid HUF 631,610 for the travel of his family members.