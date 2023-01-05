January 5, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Viktor Orban and the National Guard flew from Rome to Ljubljana.

Arzu 11 mins ago 2 min read

January 4, 2023 – 9:54 pm

Tuesday morning, XVI. At the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict, Victor Orban and his wife, Aniko Levai, had lunch at an elegant Roman restaurant on the beach. The Republic of La According to his article, the Hungarian prime minister ate lobster prepared Catalan-style, while Aniko Levai had a menu that included octopus salad, artichoke moscardini (also a type of octopus) and fish pate.

On Wednesday, Orbán already had an event in Slovenia, and in the afternoon he met former Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, head of the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), in Ljubljana. Prime Minister’s Press Officer Bertalan Hawasi told MTI that current bilateral and international issues were touched upon during the talks.

Meanwhile, the National Guard plane also landed in Rome on Tuesday morning, and later Wednesday afternoon to Ljubljana Fly, in the evening He landed in Budapest. It is not known if Viktor Orban was on the plane. “The prime minister is very unfortunate, he is always with his wife where there is a military luxury jet, or he actually travels with it,” noted Agos Hadassi, an independent member of parliament. on Facebook.

Photo: ads-b exchange

We asked Bertalan Havasi if Orban went to Rome on the National Guard’s flight on Tuesday. “We cannot provide information about the Prime Minister’s personal events,” came the reply. The For RTL Hawasi added the Prime Minister

“Of course, he always pays the expenses incurred during his private performances”.

In 2021, Orban flew to Rome with his family on a military plane. It came to light only after that K-Monitor Filed a case for road data. The anti-corruption NGO won the case last year after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade announced that the Prime Minister had paid HUF 631,610 for the travel of his family members.

Follow us on Facebook too!

See also  Polish opposition person was also found with Pegasus spyware

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Vietnamese boy dies after falling down 35m concrete pipe

8 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Index – Science – Last living Apollo 7 astronaut dies

16 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

Victor Orban and Aniko Levai stopped for lunch in Rome

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

2 min read

Viktor Orban and the National Guard flew from Rome to Ljubljana.

11 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

The Standard & Poor’s closed higher after the Fed’s meeting minutes confirmed the focus on inflation

15 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Jin Shah was ripped off by a woman who obtained a restraining order before sentencing

19 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

NFL Playoffs 2023: Deciding Week 18 scenarios, tiebreakers for AFC and NFC contenders

25 mins ago Emet