Vikings will give up midfielder Kellen Mund in roster cuts

A league source said the Vikings will be relinquishing sophomore quarterback Kellen Mund on Tuesday.

Mond, the 2021 third-round pick under former general manager Rick Spielman, is among the Vikings’ cuts as they set their initial 53-player roster, which should be done by Tuesday noon. Back-up quarterback competition didn’t really take off as neither Sean Manion nor Mond played consistently enough to prevent new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from getting quarterback Nick Mullins from last week’s Raiders.

Mond’s inconsistent accuracy and decision-making marred his performance in three pre-season games, as he completed 29 of 51 passes (56.9%) for 303 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He came off the bench in the second half of the pre-season finale in Denver, where Mond didn’t get much help from his teammates dropping four assists throughout the game.

“When Keelen came in, we couldn’t do much,” said coach Kevin O’Connell. “We had a few plays where we had the opportunity to achieve something and we couldn’t.”

Mond was inactive in all but two matches during the junior season. He appeared once, playing three shots at a loss at Green Bay.

According to league sources, defensive lineman Jaylen Twyman, receiver Dan Chisena, Nick Muse, Cornerback Nate Hairston, rusher Zach McCloud and quarterback Josh Sokol will also be among the at least 22 moves the Vikings need to make the initial roster.

Moussa, McCloud and Sokol are candidates to return to the coaching team that could be formed on Wednesday. Up to 16 players can be re-signed; 10 points are reserved for players who have not accumulated more than two seasons in the NFL while six spots are available for veteran players.

