January 4, 2023

Vietnamese boy dies after falling down 35m concrete pipe

January 4, 2023 – 3:59 pm

Three days ago, a boy fell into the depths of a 35-meter-long concrete pipe sunk into the ground during the construction of a bridge in South Vietnam. Rescue services fought for almost a hundred hours to free ten-year-old Lai Hao Nam, but they were unsuccessful, MTI reported.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the child was not alive.

Rescuers are continuing to retrieve the boy’s body to bury him, said Don Thanh Phu, deputy chief of southern Dong Thap province.

Photo: Dong Thap Provincial Department of Information and Communication / AFP

Photo: Dong Thap Provincial Department of Information and Communication / AFP

On Saturday, the boy fell into a 25-centimeter-diameter gap while building a bridge in the Mekong Delta province, where he and his friends were scavenging for scrap metal. On Monday, a camera was lowered, but they could not determine the child’s condition and did not get a response from him.

Almost exactly a year ago, a similar accident happened in Morocco. Early last year, five-year-old Moroccan boy Rayan Avram fell into a 32-meter-deep well. Machines and experts worked for five days to save him, and thousands of people gathered at the site for the last hours to see with their own eyes if the child could be rescued. The mission fails, and by the time Ryan reaches it, he is dead; Hundreds of people bid farewell to him at his funeral.

