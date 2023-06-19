Vienna is ready for luxury tourism and our jaws are dropping when we see the new features of the Austrian capital

Slowly, there is no sign of the pandemic’s devastation in tourism, and with the boom in international guest traffic, hotel openings in Vienna are hitting one another. Unique luxury hotels that can be seen as city attractions are brand new investments in many districts of the capital, Napi.hu drew attention. Balázs Kovács pointed out: The downtown ring of the first district, the third (Landstraße) and the sixth (Mariahilf) districts have all been affected by recent developments.

In seeking art collections

The luxury hotel Amauris Boutique, the first Austrian branch of the Relais & Chateaux chain, recently opened its doors at 8 Kärntner Ring. The hotel offers catering services tailored to individual needs, but art lovers will find something to suit their needs. On the walls of the unique house, decorated with marble stones, guests can discover works from the art treasures of its owners – the fictional tour guide said that it got its name from a rare black and white butterfly. Races, and story design elements are built around it.

Also in the city center, parking 14-16. The interior of the Almanac Palais Vienna luxury hotel, the second almanac house in the world after Barcelona, ​​was created by opening two palaces at the same time. The atmosphere of the hotel combines contemporary design and wonderful elements of Viennese heritage of the imperial era, where the glass-enclosed atrium solution can accommodate up to 150 guests at a time. With this, Vienna has become an exceptional holiday destination, where conference needs are met at a luxurious level and high technology, said Palas Kovacs.

Vienna piece from the counter

As opposed to luxury hotels, a growing trend in hospitality, more and more Viennese restaurants are turning to self-service. Behind this phenomenon is an even more serious labor shortage, as well as unrealistic wage demands, which have led many stores to cease service. In the past, businesses dealt with labor shortages by cutting back hours and curtailing their services, but now counter-self-service, which can be run using unskilled workers, is spreading even in the coffeehouse world. 330 years. Many people are already worried about the deterioration of standards, which, according to some, was the situation in the 60s and 70s, when many Viennese coffee houses pulled their shutters and were replaced by car dealerships and banks. However, according to the Austrian Chamber of Economy (WKO), there are many examples of successful paradigm shifts in Northern Europe. For example, it is common for restaurants to operate self-service during the day and then switch to table service at higher prices in the evening, a trend that Austrian coffee houses will follow in the future.

DJ desk in the President’s Room

The recently opened O11 Boutique Hotel is located near the Vienna Opera on Opernring No. Our guide told us that it is located at 11 and has sophisticated interiors and rooms covered in wood, marble and textiles. For example, the presidential suite has a separate DJ desk, while the hotel also serves as an exhibition space for art treasures.

The Urbanatz Studios Filgrader apartment building, converted from a former theater building, is one of the new prides of Vienna’s sixth district. Apart from spacious rooms, the themed hotel reminiscent of an old theater festival also has a well-equipped kitchen.

The investment fever has not stopped

In autumn, after Schwechat Airport, the Moxy Vienna City East hotel will open as the second unit of the Marriott hotel chain in Vienna’s third district, where the Combi function will cater to classic hotel guests who prefer a more contemporary style. Apartment dwellers can serve for a long time.

At the end of 2023, the Hoxton Vienna Hotel, built in line with the “Visitor Economy” strategy of the city of Vienna, will open its doors and will be the first unit of the Hoxton brand in the in-laws. For the latest hotel map by GD Consulting.

(Catalin Thurso)