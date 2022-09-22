[Video] What’s new in the third beta update for Galaxy S22 One UI 5.0?

despite the existence of Rumors about a possible delay in the update of One UI 5.0 Beta 2It’s over with Samsung The launch of the third beta update for Galaxy S22 series last night. Since it is the third beta update, one would be inclined to think that it will mostly bring bug fixes and minor feature additions. However, Samsung has added some major new features.

Last One UI 5.0 . beta update Galaxy S22And the Galaxy S22 +and the Galaxy S22 Ultra Comes with expired firmware version ZVI9. The update is rolling out in Europe and the UK, and features the September 2022 security patch.

New Features in One UI 5.0 Beta 3

The new update brings the biggest redesign of the wallpapers section over the past few years. Samsung seems to have taken a lot of inspiration An apple iOS 16. You can long press on the lock screen directly to change the wallpaper or modify the lock screen widgets. You can either select a single wallpaper or use a set of backgrounds. You can also change the lock screen shortcuts, add contact information, add a clock, date, and notifications widget.

You can customize the lock screen clock widget with six fonts, five styles, and ten preset font colors (five solid colors and five gradients). You can even select a custom solid color or gradient from the color swatch or spectrum. You can also set the clock widget to automatically adjust to the background color (dark or light). To view notifications, you can either select Icons Only or Notification Icons with Details. You can even adjust the transparency level and text color. There’s also a new smooth animation effect when the phone switches to and from Always On Display mode. Samsung He also categorized backgrounds (colors, gallery, and graphs), in the style of iOS 16.

Samsung has also modified the user interface design for the fingerprint registration process. There is a green ring around the fingerprint registration area for better focus. The Color Palette has also been applied to the Stories section of the Gallery app, and the entire section is now more comprehensive. With the new software, you can turn off the Auto Optimization feature in the Device Care app. Samsung also fixed the issue of animations and transitions, and they now look much smoother.

have you installed Android 13One UI 5.0 Beta 3 update on your Galaxy S22 series smartphone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

SamsungGalaxy S22

SamsungGalaxy S22 +