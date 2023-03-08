Video: Ukrainians fire Russia’s most advanced weapon

Zemledelije (farmer, farming in Hungarian) az One of the modern weapons of the Russian Armed Forces, Officially formalized in 2021.

In practice, the ISDM consists of an 8×8 Kamas truck with 122mm rocket launcher containers installed on it. At first glance, it doesn’t seem like a very impressive weapon, but at the same time its purpose is quite unique: instead of conventional missiles, Zemledelije scatters mines in a predetermined area, and has a “smart” function It “coordinates” the mine in advance based on predetermined parameters: how densely the explosive charges should be placed, whether to detonate near pedestrians or vehicles, etc.

Additionally, smart mines have an IFF (Identify Friend or Foe) system installed, which in theory can distinguish between friendly units, civilians and enemy soldiers passing through the mine.

Thermal camera video shows ISDM preparing to fire from a Ukrainian civilian drone and lobbing grenades at the missile tubes. After the first explosion, the weapon is ignited, and after another grenade hits, one of the seed tubes is also extinguished.

This is the first confirmed case of Ukrainian troops destroying such a vehicle, which usually operates deep between the front lines.

Given the production of the military industry in recent years, the loss will affect the Russian military leadership emotionally, as there is a good chance that they only have a few dozen of these weapons.

The first page illustration shows the BM-21 Grad rocket launchers. Source: Getty Images