Video: The official reveal of the Super Mario Bros. movie. “Kingdom of Mushrooms”

participation in Nintendo Live on me

We’ve already seen some trailers from Super Mario Bros movieAnd now at the Game Awards, host Jeff Kelly has given Mario fans their first look at some “live” footage of the upcoming movie.

It was a short scene showing Mario’s introduction to the Mushroom Kingdom as he makes his way to Princess Peach’s castle. You can also hear more from Chris Pratt, as the voice of the Super Mario movie.

The best Mushroom Kingdom tour guide gives Mario an exclusive look at the big city. #SuperMarioMovie pic.twitter.com/JsQgZ3aWSW– Super Mario Bros. (supermariomovie) December 9, 2022

Pratt will be joined by Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. and Sebastian Maniscalco as Stepping Up.

This latest footage comes on the heels of last week’s teaser trailer that revealed Peach and Donkey Kong. If you haven’t watched it yet, catch up on our previous story: