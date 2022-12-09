December 9, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Video: The official reveal of the Super Mario Bros. movie. “Kingdom of Mushrooms”

Ayhan 8 mins ago 2 min read
Video: The official reveal of the Super Mario Bros. movie. "Kingdom of Mushrooms"

We’ve already seen some trailers from Super Mario Bros movieAnd now at the Game Awards, host Jeff Kelly has given Mario fans their first look at some “live” footage of the upcoming movie.

It was a short scene showing Mario’s introduction to the Mushroom Kingdom as he makes his way to Princess Peach’s castle. You can also hear more from Chris Pratt, as the voice of the Super Mario movie.

Pratt will be joined by Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek. and Sebastian Maniscalco as Stepping Up.

This latest footage comes on the heels of last week’s teaser trailer that revealed Peach and Donkey Kong. If you haven’t watched it yet, catch up on our previous story:

See also  New Nintendo Switch console revealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

New Google Chrome features will boost performance and save battery

8 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to Open Stitch

16 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

River City Girls 2 launches on December 15th worldwide

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

3 min read

A year that lasts only 17.5 hours on ‘Hell Planet’

3 mins ago Izer
2 min read

What would be the effect of a downgrade if the Red Sox traded Xander Bogaerts internally?

6 mins ago Emet
2 min read

Video: The official reveal of the Super Mario Bros. movie. “Kingdom of Mushrooms”

8 mins ago Ayhan
4 min read

Hong Kong stocks briefly 2% score; China releases inflation data in line with expectations

11 mins ago Aygen