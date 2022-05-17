Video surfaces of Freddy Gibbs being attacked – watch

A video appeared of a fight apparently Freddy Gibbs Ahead of his scheduled performance last weekend in Buffalo, New York

on Monday (May 16), TMZ got shots from Freddy Gibbs He was attacked near the Dinosaur Bar-B-Que in Buffalo after Rumors spread on the Internet Throughout the day the Indiana-born rapper was exposed to some heavy smoke. The alleged accident happened before Freddy Gibbs He was due to hit the stage in Buffalo, New York, from his Space Rabbit Tour on Saturday (May 14).

Many around the rap world believe that the altercation is a direct result of a feud between Gibbs and Benny the butcherwhich lasted for months.

In the messy video, Freddy Gibbs He can be seen in a green shirt and light colored shorts being attacked by a crowd of angry individuals. In the middle of Gibbs taking punches and kicks left and right, the person filming the chaotic video can be heard saying, “Welcome to Buffalo.”

Before the above video was released, photos Freddy Gibbs is starting to spread On Monday (May 16), Gibbs can be seen performing on stage in Penny’s hometown of Buffalo with a ski mask on, apparently trying to cover up a puffy eye.

It was also rumored that during the fight on Saturday, Freddy Gibbs His chain has been hijacked, but Gibbs appears to have denied the rumor in a screenshot of an alleged text message believed to have been written by Reimer “Big Boss Rabbit” himself.

While it has not been confirmed Benny the butcher Or any of his comrades participated in the Saturday fight, the attack apparently Freddy Gibbs In Buffalo, New York it follows back and forth between former collaborators. Freddy Gibbs started trolling Benny on social media Back in March of this year after MC “10 More Commandments” implied that his and Freddie’s working relationship “came and went” during an interview on Spotify’s Most Necessary Live.

from there, Freddy Gibbs disputed Penny’s comments He even went so far as to mock Griselda’s spit after he was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery in November of 2020.

Watch the video of Freddy Gibbs getting attacked in Buffalo, New York below.