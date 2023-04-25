April 25, 2023

Video: Russians Find a Tricky Way to Outwit Ukrainian Drones

In the video, two Russian soldiers show off one Heat insulation blanket Use a drone to monitor them with a thermal camera.

The principle of operation of the equipment, especially common in the West, is very simple: the blanket keeps the body heat emitted by the players under it, thereby making the user almost invisible to thermal cameras.

Of course, like all camouflage gear, thermal insulation blankets have their drawbacks.: A drone equipped with a high-resolution camera can detect the temperature difference between the blanket and the environment and move under the blanket. In addition, as the weather improves, the use of a blanket becomes more and more uncomfortable:

In the summer heat, such devices retain heat well, and after a few minutes it will be unbearably hot under the blanket.

Civilian drones used by Ukraine have long made life miserable for Russian troops: The CheapVery small drone Hard to findShoot downs, and drones play an important role in artillery coordination and direct attack on Russian troops.

The cover image is a rendering of the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 combat drone. Source: Getty Images

Video: Russians Find a Tricky Way to Outwit Ukrainian Drones

