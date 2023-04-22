Video: Panthers get closer to the front line, but there’s a big problem

Leopard2 A4 tanks and M113 armored personnel carriers are located somewhere in Ukraine.

Thanks to our partners!

Glory to our heroes!

– Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter next to a video.

The video clearly shows that the weather for tanks in Ukraine is not very favorable.

Yesterday’s War in Ukraine report discussed weather conditions on the front line by the British Ministry of Defense and included the following information:

Muddy weather will slow offensive operations on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

In order to boost the morale of the fighting forces ahead of the expected Ukrainian offensive, Russian news outlets exaggerated the slowdown in Ukrainian operations.

The weather will improve in the coming weeks, and ground maneuvers will be further threatened by landmines buried on the battlefield.

Muddy weather is not the first time for the warring parties in war, those who have fought here before have faced difficulties many times. Spring bank – there is a separate word in Ukrainian: Rasputika – caused serious difficulties in the past for the troops fighting on the Ukrainian and Western Russian fronts (for example, for Nazi Germany in World War II). Regarding the conditions at the end of February, we have already written that at this time the roads turn into rivers, the fields into impenetrable swamps, and even tracked vehicles cannot pass through the great mud.

