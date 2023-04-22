April 23, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Video: Panthers get closer to the front line, but there’s a big problem

Arzu 24 mins ago 1 min read

Leopard2 A4 tanks and M113 armored personnel carriers are located somewhere in Ukraine.

Thanks to our partners!

Glory to our heroes!

– Anton Gerashchenko wrote on Twitter next to a video.

The video clearly shows that the weather for tanks in Ukraine is not very favorable.

Yesterday’s War in Ukraine report discussed weather conditions on the front line by the British Ministry of Defense and included the following information:

  • Muddy weather will slow offensive operations on both the Russian and Ukrainian sides.
  • In order to boost the morale of the fighting forces ahead of the expected Ukrainian offensive, Russian news outlets exaggerated the slowdown in Ukrainian operations.
  • The weather will improve in the coming weeks, and ground maneuvers will be further threatened by landmines buried on the battlefield.

Muddy weather is not the first time for the warring parties in war, those who have fought here before have faced difficulties many times. Spring bank – there is a separate word in Ukrainian: Rasputika – caused serious difficulties in the past for the troops fighting on the Ukrainian and Western Russian fronts (for example, for Nazi Germany in World War II). Regarding the conditions at the end of February, we have already written that at this time the roads turn into rivers, the fields into impenetrable swamps, and even tracked vehicles cannot pass through the great mud.

A cover image is an example. Cover image source: Getty Images

See also  Index - Abroad - Russia's War in Ukraine - Index's Wednesday News Brief

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

What is Ukraine preparing for? – They requested information from the neutral country to measure the impact

8 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Saturday News Brief

16 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Video: Panthers get closer to the front line, but there’s a big problem

24 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Riding with the woman responsible for America’s last muscle car

26 mins ago Izer
3 min read

Sofia Richie marries Elliot Gring in France: see the wedding dress!

28 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Officials say the suspected meteor shower is behind a loud bang heard in central Indiana

33 mins ago Izer