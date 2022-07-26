Video of a 7-year-old girl in China crying because her father is ‘working hard’

During a video call to her father from a nursery in China, a 7-year-old girl started crying out of fear that her father was “working too hard and getting too tired”.

Li Yanshi, who lives in Suzhou, Jiangsu, east China, was sent to summer day care The teacher organized an online video meeting for parents to observe the class and meet each other last week.

a video From the moment it was uploaded to Weibo on Saturday, Li’s father, Li Mingxing, made an on-screen appearance among other parents wearing safety helmets and workers’ uniforms. The 7-year-old repeatedly calls out “Dad!” Not long ago, her eyes began to fill with tears. While her teacher comforts her, Lee tells her that she misses her father and is worried about him.

“Why do you miss your father? Until when [has it been] Since you saw him? asks the teacher in the video.

Then Lee broke down in tears and explained that she was worried about her father.

“it’s not [because I haven’t seen him for a long time]’, he tells me. ‘I’m worried he’s working too hard and getting too tired.’

The girl explained that her mother is a housewife and that her father often works overtime as an electrician. She added that he works between 4 and 5 a.m. every day and hopes to be able to stay healthy.

In response to his daughter’s reaction, Mingxing wished his daughter the same.

My father said to me, “I hope my daughter is healthy and happy every day.” Video Nawan.

The video has garnered more than 2.7 million views and 19,000 likes since it was uploaded.

Featured Image via Weibo

