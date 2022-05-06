[VIDEO] “Cobra Kai” Season 5 Presentation, Release Date

Terry Silver will continue to poison the minds of the Valley’s youth, but this time only expands his reach.

The tenth episode of the fifth season of Cobra Kai Coming on Friday, September 9, Netflix announced Thursday in conjunction with the Netflix Is A Joke Festival.

Following the results of the All Valley Championships, the official description reads “Silver” “expands Cobra Kai’s empire and tries to make his ‘No Mercy’ style of karate the only game in town.” “With Kreese behind bars and Johnny Lawrence putting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he caused, Daniel LaRusso has to call an old friend for help.”

In addition to its release date, the streaming device has also dropped an official trailer for the upcoming season (watch it above), which teases Silver’s evil plans. Even though Miyagi-Do is officially closed for good (or is he?), Daniel is still dead on stopping Silver in his tracks. And that aforementioned friend who steps in to lend a helping hand is none other than former opponent Shozen Toguchi, who was last seen in the Season 4 finale bowing at Mr. Miyagi’s grave alongside Daniel. When Silver told Daniel he was playing with fire, Cousin Silver warned: “And I’m gasoline.”

Also seen in the clip: Johnny heads south in search of Miguel, Samantha battles an unknown assailant in black and Robbie and Miguel participate in another round of hats.

Cobra KaiThe returning cast includes Ralph Macchio (Daniel Larsso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Courtney Hengler (Amanda Larsso), Xulu Maridwina (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robbie Keane), Marie Moser (Samantha Larsso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawkeye) ), Gianni DeSenzo (Dimitri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tori), Martin Cove (John Chris), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Una O’Brien (Devon), Griffin Santopetro (Anthony) and Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry). Silver).

The series was written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, with Macchio and Zabka as additional sweethearts.

Watch the new picks by hitting PLAY above, then let us know your thoughts by dropping some comments below.