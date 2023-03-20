Video: A Russian warplane shoots down a famous drone in the Black Sea

A few days ago, footage was released of a Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepting a US Air Force MQ-9 Reaper drone flying over Crimea. According to the report, one of the Su-27s intentionally released its fuel to blind the Reaper, but the maneuver resulted in it colliding with the drone. On impact, the Reaper propeller was damaged and the drone fell into the sea.

In the footage just released, the location is still the area around the Crimean Peninsula, and the Su-27, like its counterpart, is attempting to use various methods to disrupt the operation of the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone.

According to Turkish media reports, the Su-27 tried to use a special type of air vortices called “jetwash” on the drone to disrupt its propulsion, causing it to malfunction. Jetwash is the eddy of air behind an aircraft that refers to the fast-moving gases ejected from jet engines. This phenomenon is very turbulent, but it only lasts for a short period of time and such air can seriously disrupt the trajectory of the aircraft passing through the vortex.

In the video, the Russian pilot makes two attempts to destroy the drone, but not enough to disable the drone.

Another interesting point of the story is that the Su-27 did not use missiles to shoot down the TB2 drone. According to assumptions, the pilot did not use a sharp weapon, as it was not possible to determine whether the drone belonged to the Ukrainian Armed Forces or a neutral country.

Cover image source: Getty Images