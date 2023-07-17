Video: A Russian fighter jet crashes into nowhere

Founded by the Soviet Union in the mid-seventies The Su-25 is called a “fighter plane”.

The purpose of such vehicles is primarily to destroy ground targets, so speed and good maneuverability are put at a disadvantage for reaching heavy armor and weapons.

The specimen shown in the video fell into the sea without any outward signs. The video does not show the impact of the enemy missile, the pilot demolishes the cockpit and then ejects. Then the machine falls into the water and crashes.

Based on the information received, the pilot was rescued, but he succumbed to his injuries. The cause of the plane crash is still unknown.

Despite the obsolescence, Russia keeps its fighter jets in service, which can be seen in the list of losses:

During the Russo-Ukrainian war, Moscow has so far lost seventy-five fixed-wing aircraft, of which twenty-seven, or more than a third of the losses, were Su-25s.

This is not a very surprising development: slow, subsonic aircraft that produce a large radar image are easy targets even for hand-held anti-aircraft missiles.

The cover image is an illustration showing two Russian Sukhoi Su-25 fighter jets. Source: via Andrei Shmatko Wikimedia Commons