June 10, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Video: A Russian armored personnel carrier retreats from the collision under fire

Arzu 50 mins ago 1 min read

The footage clearly shows the armored personnel carrier taking a hit, fleeing the danger zone as it follows a long flame. However, after traveling about 100-200 meters it stops and the operator then leaves the burnt armored car alone, apparently unharmed.

The place and date of the collision is not known. In recent days, the sight of Russian losses has been very limited The Ukrainian attacks are taking place under maximum operational secrecy (opsec).Neither the Ukrainian military nor Ukrainian citizens register the actions of the Ukrainian armed forces (with 1-2 rare exceptions).

At this time, only Russian sources can be trusted regarding current operations Both the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Russian millloggers are silent or downplay their own losses.

However, based on the footage shared by the Russians showing the Ukrainian defeats, there is still plenty of information about the current operations, and a real catastrophe is beginning to unfold in the Orihiv region. Our related coverage is available here:

A cover image is an example. Cover image source: Getty Images

See also  Index - Abroad - Zelensky warns the world: Putin could use nuclear weapons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

US Intelligence: Satellite images prove explosions at Kahowka Dam

9 hours ago Arzu
10 min read

World: Fierce fighting continues near Zaporizhzhya, which could be the focus of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

17 hours ago Arzu
7 min read

A breakthrough in EU asylum reform, which the Hungarian and Polish governments have resisted in vain

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Video: A Russian armored personnel carrier retreats from the collision under fire

50 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Lawyers blame ChatGPT for deceiving them into citing fake case law

52 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh passed away at the age of 52

53 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

A new James Webb Space Telescope image shows 45,000 galaxies in unprecedented detail

59 mins ago Izer