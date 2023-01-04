Victor Orban and Aniko Levai stopped for lunch in Rome

On Tuesday, Viktor Orban and Aniko Levai had a delicious fish lunch at an elegant Roman restaurant.

The Republic of La According to his article, the Hungarian prime minister and his wife entered La Bussola, a restaurant in the Italian capital’s Ostia neighborhood, after pardoning XVI. At the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict. As usual, Orban was dressed casually, according to the pictures, he was wearing a blue jacket, unbuttoned white shirt and jeans, and in one photo he can be seen tucking a patterned tablecloth into his collar.

Known mainly for its seafood, Bussola is one of the most popular and best in the region under control No wonder the Prime Minister, a foodie, likes to have lunch here. Orban ate lobster prepared Catalan-style, the Italian newspaper writes, while Aniko Levai had a menu that included octopus salad, artichokes with moscardini (which is also a type of octopus) and fish pate. The restaurant owners welcomed the Prime Minister’s wife with a bouquet of flowers. The newspaper called Canaledieci Report According to Victor Orban, after the meal, he appreciated the chef’s recommendations, especially the raw fish and shellfish appetizer, as well as the Catalan lobster.

The couple was accompanied by staff from the Hungarian Embassy in Rome and the Italian Carabinieri (they are a division of the Italian police), the table was booked by the embassy. According to the article, owner Dario Paradisi and his brother-in-law Daniele Caterini, who runs the restaurant with him, had no idea Viktor Orbán (who La Repubblica calls “a symbol of European populism”) was coming.

A short video was also made of the prime minister’s restaurant, in which Orban thanks the restaurant worker for the meal in Italian, straightens his clothes, and then tells Levine, “We’ve got a gift too, see?” You can see that it says

In addition, a video post with images was posted on the restaurant’s Instagram, which also shows the food eaten: