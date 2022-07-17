Vicky Kaushal Wishes Katrina Kaif ‘Love’ On Her Birthday Like This

Vicky Kaushal shared this photo. (Compliment: vickykaushal09)

Katrina Kaif She got a year older yesterday (July 16), and to make the day even more special, her husband Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable birthday post wishing his ‘love’. The Sardar Odam The actor shared a sweet photo of Katrina from their recent birthday holiday and wrote a sweet note that read, “Baar baar din yeh aaye … baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy birthday my love!!! followed by heart symbols. In the photo, Katrina can be seen posing happily on the beachfront in an oversized white shirt. To celebrate Katrina’s birthdayVicky set out with his friends and brother Sunny Kaushal to the Maldives.

Shortly after Vicky Kaushal posted the post, fans flooded the comments section. One fan wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY VAHINI (Sister Husband)”, while others dropped their hearts and released the sentiment.

Take a look here:

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabel Kaif also shared a photo taken from her recent vacation wishing her “dear” sister on her birthday. In the photo, they are both sparkling in oversized white T-shirts and flashing their million dollar smile. “Happiest birthday sister dearest Katrina I always love,” wrote Isabelle, upon posting the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will soon appear in phone fade, co-starring Ishan Khater and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. The movie is scheduled to be released on October 7. tiger 3 With Salman Khan and Merry Christmas With Vijay Sethupati. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal has a Govinda Nam MirLaxman Otkar with Sarah Ali Khan, Anand Tiwari Untitled and Mega Gulzar Sam Bahadur With Sania Malhotra and Fatima Sanaa Sheikh.