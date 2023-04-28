Vice President Trump will soon tell all about one of the biggest scandals in recent years

Former Vice President Donald Trump was questioned behind closed doors in a federal district court in Washington, where he received a mandatory subpoena and had to testify under oath.

Mike Pence has been named as a key witness in the trial to determine Donald Trump’s responsibility during the events of the 2021 transition. Supervised by Jack Smith, a special prosecutor appointed by the current Attorney General.

Mike Pence has spoken publicly about his former White House boss before.

Donald Trump, in early January 2021, tried to pressure US President Joe Biden to delay congressional approval of his victory as vice president.

as President of the Senate. According to him, he denied this, which led to a clash between him and Donald Trump.

Mike Pence previously challenged the mandatory jury subpoena, citing his statutory immunity before the court, which partially granted his request, ruling that he does not have to make a statement in the hearing about his actions as Senate president, but at the same time, he has to answer for Donald Trump’s actions. must answer the jury’s questions.

On January 6, 2021, part of a crowd demonstrating for Donald Trump broke through security and entered the Capitol, where they disrupted a legislative session in Washington.

COVER PHOTO: Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence prepares to speak at the Westside Conservative Club breakfast on March 29, 2023 in Urbandale, Iowa. According to observers, Pence is considering a run for the Republican presidential nomination. MTI/AP/Charlie Neiburgle