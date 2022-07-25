Veteran British Actor David Warner At the age of 80 years old. The BBC reported that Warner had died of a “cancer-related illness” and that his family confirmed the news “with a heavy heart”.

Warner’s diverse career has spanned film, theatre, television, and radio. Considered the finest Hamlet of his generation on stage, he then gravitated to cinema as a character actor, moving from British cinema in the 1960s to the sci-fi realms of Tron, Doctor from Star Trek by James Cameron on Titanic, where he played malevolent enforcer Spicer Lovejoy.

In a statement to the BBC, Warner’s family said: “Over the past 18 months, he has come close to his diagnosis with special grace and dignity… He will be greatly missed by us, his family and friends, and he will always be remembered as a kind-hearted and generous man. A compassionate man, partner and father, a trace of His legacy of extraordinary work in the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken.”

Warner was born in Manchester in 1941. His parents did not marry and spent time looking after both of them, describing his childhood as “troubled” and “chaotic”. His Russian Jewish father sent him to a series of boarding schools. He revealed that his mother disappeared from his life when he was a teenager.

After school he studied at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. From the start, Warner was insecure about his acting ability and appearance. Tall (6 feet 2) and gorgeous, he never imagined himself as a leading man. But after joining the Royal Shakespeare Company, at the age of 21, he was cast as the lead in the critically acclaimed Karel Reisz. Morgan, suitable preservative for treatmentThe Committee of the Red Cross and Red Crescent gave it Hamlet’s name in 1965.

Warner’s portrayal of Prince Shakespeare as a radical original student horrified traditional critics, but he was in tune with younger audiences. He later said, “When I was a child and saw Shakespeare, I had never heard the actors of all the stances and discourses.” “I definitely thought the kids today were the same as I was, and I didn’t want Shakespeare to shove them down their throats. I wanted to make them come back again, of their own accord.”

David Warner, left, with Gregory Peck in The Omen Pictured: Ronald Grant

After a disastrous production of I, Claudius in 1973 developed Warner’s Fear of Theatre. He focused on film acting, often playing villains, as in Terry Gilliams’ Time Bandits, time-travel sci-fi Time After Time, and groundbreaking computer adventure Tron. He worked with Sam Peckinpah on three films: The Ballad of Cable Hogue, Straw Dogs, and Cross of Iron. Other important roles included omen The man with two minds.

Warner moved to Hollywood in 1987, where he lived for 15 years. During that time, in addition to Titanic, he was a fixture on American television, appearing in everything from Star Trek (playing three different characters in the franchise) to Doctor Who, Twin Peaks, and The League of Gentlemen’s Apocalypse. In his seventies he was still wanted. He most recently played Admiral Boon in Disney’s revamp, Mary Poppins Returns. In 2005 it is also back to the stage to play King Lear in Chichester.