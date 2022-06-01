‘Very disappointed’ sponsor hints he’s over with Dustin Johnson

repercussions of Dustin Johnson’s decision to split To the Saudi-backed LIV tour on Tuesday evening it started quickly.

RBC (Royal Bank of Canada), one of Johnson’s most popular sponsors, released a statement that hinted that they are cutting ties with the 2020 Masters champion.

“RBC is a proud partner of the PGA Tour. Our partnership is underpinned by two world golf tournaments – the RBC Heritage and the RBC Canadian Open.” The PGA Tour has been clear about its intentions under its own tournament regulations if a golfer chooses to play in an off-tour tournament, including the LIV Series Golf Invitational.

“We recently learned that Dustin Johnson has made the decision to play the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series. DJ has been a valued member of the RBC team since 2018. While we are deeply disappointed in his decision, we wish him well.”

Dustin Johnson holds the RBC logo at the PGA Championship Getty Images

Dustin Johnson hits a bullet at the Masters on April 10, 2022 Getty Images

The PGA Tour threatened players with possible suspension or even banishment as penalties for playing in LIV events. Johnson’s decision will put those threats to the test, given his high profile in the sport.

Johnson’s LIV Golf Invitational, the first event of the new PGA Tour competitor, will headline the Johnson LIV Golf Invitational event. It will take place at the Centurion Club in London from June 9-11. Luis Oosthuizen and Sergio Garcia were among the other big names listed on the 42-man stadium, which did not include Phil Mickelson, despite the event He is expected to add six more players.

Mickelson was dismissed Since he made comments threatening to use the Saudi-backed tour as leverage against the PGA Tour.

Dustin Johnson (left) and Greg Norman in 2011 AFP via Getty Images

However, Johnson’s name is the biggest and most shocking of all by Greg Norman – the Australian golf legend who became the face of the LIV Tour.

“Dustin has been thinking about this for the past two years and has decided it was in the best interest of him and his family to pursue it. He has had no problem with the PGA Tour and is grateful for everything he has given him but in the end he felt that this was too compelling to be true,” Johnson’s agent David Winkle said in a statement. can be missed.”