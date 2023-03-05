Verstappen wins the Bahrain Grand Prix in the F1 season-opening race

The first race of the Formula 1 season was not a big race at all.

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen opened his world championship defense with a dominant performance on Sunday at the Bahrain Grand Prix, sending a message to the rest of the series that he will not give up his championship easily.

Fastest in qualifying on Saturday, Verstappen pulled off the starting line on Sunday, outlasted his top rivals and teammate Sergio Perez in the first turn and never looked back. His lead grew slowly at first, two seconds, then four, then five. Beat Perez by about 12 seconds: an eternity in a sport where teams measure improvements and advantages in hundreds of seconds.

The big surprise was the car that followed them across the line: Fernando Alonso, the oldest driver in the field at 41, was third in his debut race for Aston Martin to give his team a surprise ride on the podium. Carlos Sainz, in a Ferrari, was a distant fourth.