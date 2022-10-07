Vermeer? It’s actually a copycat, the National Gallery of Art reveals.

Over the past three decades, art historians have questioned the authenticity of two Vermeer paintings kept in a collection National Gallery of Art in Washington. These were the only paintings among his documented works that were completed on wood panels.

Therefore, while the museum was closed during the coronavirus pandemic, its curators, restorers, and scholars used powerful new technology Look under the paintings And try to find out exactly who is responsible.

On Saturday, the group will present its findings and formally change the attribution to “The Girl with the Flute.”

It’s Vermeer nothing more.

Dye microscopy analysis and advanced imaging technology revealed an unusual approach to the layers of dyes within the plate. Whoever imitated the Dutch artist of the seventeenth century erred in his process, leaving the picture with a rough finish in contrast to the smooth surfaces that distinguished Vermeer as one of history’s best painters.