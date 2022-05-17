May 17, 2022

Verizon will soon raise prices with higher management fees

Update (May 5, 3:50 p.m. ET): Verizon clarified in an email to Android Central that postpaid customers will not be charged an Economy Adjustment fee and will see an increase in their billing management fee of $1.35 and up to $3.30. This will take effect for the June 2022 billing cycle.

Verizon also clarified that business plans that meet certain conditions will see an economic adjustment fee. These terms include lines that have recently been activated or upgraded, existing plans that have completed a contract-based line term, and lines that have 12 months or less remaining in a device payment plan.

