Venice Film Festival Lineup Announced – Full List – Deadline

Update to the latest…: Venice Film Festival President Alberto Barbera announced the line-up for the 80th edition of the event this morning. We’ll update the list as the movies are revealed, so check back for more below. You can also watch the live broadcast here.

While Venice has weathered Covid with aplomb, never being forced to cancel during a pandemic while adjusting to new protocols, it faces a challenge of a different kind this year given the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. A major launchpad for award season and a major media opportunity for talent, lower footfalls are expected with a smaller-than-usual American presence at the Lido, as studios are understandably nervous about launching projects without celebrity backing.

Indeed, Zendaya-starrer from MGM Challengers Regular festival Luca Guadagnino, which was scheduled to begin proceedings on August 30, ended up moving out of the slot and moving from its domestic release date of September 15 amidst proceedings. The festival replaced it with an Italian film from World War II Leader by Edoardo de Angelis, starring Pierfrancesco Favino.

Titles we’re still expecting to hear and unveiled this morning include Michael Mann’s directing Ferrari Starring Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, and Sofia Coppola priscilla, Bradley Cooper Musical band leader and Yorgos Lanthimos Poor things It was also widely awakened. We’ve also heard that Netflix could bring in David Fincher the killer Lido.

JA Bayona’s survival thriller is confirmed to be premiering on Netflix worldwide La Sociedad de la Nieve (The Snow Society) which will conclude the festival on September 9.

Damien Chazelle is the jury president for this year’s edition, which runs from August 30 to September 9.

Check back as we update the list of movies announced today:

Venice 80 competition

Promised Landdir.: Nikolaj Arcel

Dogmandir.: Luc Besson

no homedir.: Bertrand Bonello

Hours Seasondir: Stefan Brizy

Enyadir.: Pietro Castellitto

Leaderdir.: Edoardo de Angelis (Opening Night Film)

Musical band leaderdir: Bradley Cooper

Priscilladir.: Sofia Coppola

Finalmente L’Albadir.: Saverio Costanzo

lobodir.: Giorgio Direti

Origindir: Ava DuVernay

the killerdir: David Fincher

memorydir.: Michel Franco

Ayo CapitanoDier: Mathieu Jaron

Evil does not existRyusuke Hamaguchi

green borderdir.: Agnieszka Holland

Die Theorie Von Allemdir: Tim Kruger

Poor thingsdir.: Yorgos Lanthimos

El Condedir.: Pablo Larraín

Ferraridir: Michael Mann

Adagiodir.: Stefano Sollima

womandirs: Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

Hollydir: Finn Trosch

out of competition

imaginary

Coup de ChanceDier: Woody Allen

The wonderful story of Henry Sugardir: Wes Anderson

repentantdir.: Luca Barbarchi

Lordine Del Tempodir: Liliana Cavani

Vivantesdir: Alex Delaporte

a prayer!dir.: Quentin Dubeux

Caine Mutiny Court Martialdir: William Friedkin

Agro Dr1ftDier: Harmony Korine

Assassindir.: Richard Linklater

the palacedir.: Roman Polanski

Snow leopardDeir: Bema Tsidin

short

welcome to Paradisedir.: Leonardo Di Costanzo

non-fiction

HollywoodgateMonastery: Ibrahim Nashat

thingsdir.: Virginia Elliotiri Cerberi

Ryuichi Sakamoto Opusdir.: Neo-Sura

Frente a Guernica (complementary version)Ladies: Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi

Enzo Janacci Vingo Anciodir.: Giorgio Verdelli

Blasier Lists – Les Troygrosdir: Frederick Weismann

series

D’Argent et de Sang (episodes 1-12), dirs: Xavier Giannoli, Frederic Planchon

I know your soul (episodes 1 and 2), writers: Alin Drelevich and Nermin Hamzacic

own screening

La Partie del Leon: Una storia della Mostradirs: Baptiste Etchegary, Guiseppe Bucchi

Horizons Extra

Buta JohnDire: Lawana Bajrami

forever foreverdir.: Anna Buryachkova

RescueDier: Daniela Jogi

In the land of saints and sinnersdir.: Robert Lorenz

fight daydir: Jack Huston

felicitadir: Michaela Ramazzotti

Boys pet shopDier: Olmo Schnabel

stolendir: Karan Tejpal

Blame Darjeeldir: Anais Thelin

horizon

A Cielo AbiertoLadies: Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga

El Paraisodir.: Enrico Maria Artali

behind the mountainsMonastery: Muhammad bin Attia

The red bagdir.: Fidel Devkota

matWriters: Guy Nattif, Zar Amir Ebrahimi

Heaven is burningdir.: Mika Gustafsson

featherweightdir.: Robert Kolodny

InvilleDier: Simon Massey

hesitant woundDier: Salman Nakkar

Heartlessdirs: Nara of Normandy, Tiau

Una sterminata Dominicadir: Alain Peroni

Wind CityMonastery: Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

explanation for everything Dier: Gabor Resch

Petrol rainbowSweethearts: Bill Ross, Turner Ross

Attendant la Nuitdir: Céline Rosette

Housekeeping for beginnersdir.: Goran Stolievsky

fire shadowdir: Shinya Tsukamoto

residenceMonastery: Nahir Tuna

Venetian classics

non-fiction

Bill Douglas is my best frienddir.: Jack Archer

Le Film Pro-Nazi D. Hitchcockdir.: Daphne Bywer

Thank you very muchdir: Alex Braverman

Landriandir.: Ernesto Daranas Serrano

Un altra italia era possibile, il cinema di guiseppe de santisdir.: Stefano della Casa

Michel Gondry Do It Yourselfdir: François Nemeta

Ken Jacobs from Orchard Street to the Museum of Modern Artdir: Fred Riedel

Frank Capra: Mr. AmericaDier: Matthew Wells

Dario Argento Panicodir.: Simon Scafidi