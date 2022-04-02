Vehicle production and delivery numbers Tesla TSLA Q1 2022

Customers test new powered electric cars at a Tesla store in Shanghai, China, on December 4, 2021.

Tesla I just mentioned Vehicle production and delivery figures in the first quarter of 2022.

Here’s how they did.

Electric vehicle shipments (total): 310,048

Electric vehicle production (total): 305.407

Over the same period last year, Tesla delivered 184,800 electric cars and produced 180,338 cars.

Model 3 and Model Y cars accounted for 95%, or 295,324, of deliveries in the first quarter of 2022, according to Tesla.

The company produced 4,641 fewer cars than it delivered during the quarter, citing “ongoing supply chain challenges and factory closures.”

Analysts expected 317,000 vehicles to be delivered for the first three months of 2022, according to estimates compiled by FactSet as of March 31. Estimates ranged from 278,000 delivery vehicles to as high as 357,000.

The deliveries are the closest approximation to the sales numbers Tesla reported.

The company recently opened a new factory in Brandenburg, Germany, and held a ribbon-cutting party on March 22. Tesla also plans to host a grand opening and “electronic rodeo” event on April 7, at another new auto assembly plant it is building in Austin, Texas.

Tesla has officially moved its headquarters to Austin as of December 1, but it still operates its first electric vehicle plant in Fremont, California.

Globally, Tesla’s operations during the quarter, which ended on March 31, were affected by an increase in Covid and new health restrictions in China, which required a temporary halt to production at its Shanghai plant. In the The fourth quarterTesla delivered 308,600 electric vehicles, setting a record for the company.

Tesla, along with the rest of the auto industry, has also been hit by widespread parts shortages, and inflation. Core components such as semiconductors are still in short supply, and prices for raw materials such as nickel and aluminum have soared after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine in February. In the US, Tesla has left customers waiting for months before their car orders are fulfilled.

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk It warned in mid-March of inflationary pressures on business, and raised the prices of its cars in both the United States and China.

CNBC’s Jordan Novett contributed to this report.

