Traded Vegas Golden Knights star wing Max Priority to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday in a payroll clearing move.

Passionate and Defenseman Dylan Coughlan It was moved to the Hurricanes for future considerations, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Pasuritti, 33, has played the last four seasons with the Golden Knights. He spent the first ten years of his career with the Montreal Canadiens, which he exchanged for Vegas in 2019 for the position Nick SuzukiAnd the Thomas Tatar And choose the second round.

Passeurity scored 37 points in 39 games during the injury-plagued 2021-22 season as the Golden Knights failed to achieve post-season for the first time. He had 97 goals and 97 assists in 224 games with the Golden Knights. He has another year left on his contract with a $7 million salary cap.

Coughlan, 24, is entering his third season in the National Hockey League after playing 88 games. He had 19 points. He played two seasons with the AHL Chicago Wolves before that.

In total, the Golden Knights saved $7.76 million in cover space. Vegas was over $2 million above the salary cap and needed to provide an unrestricted free agent Riley Smith Contract extension.

For the Hurricanes, Pacioretty gives them the veteran goal-scoring winger their squad needs. He’s the second important veteran they added on Wednesday, having also been involved in defense Brent Burns From San Jose Sharks.