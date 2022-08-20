Vanessa Bryant testifies at trial over photos of Kobe Bryant’s crash

Among them were Mr. Bryant and Gianna killed nine people When their helicopter crashes into a hill near Calabasas, California, as they travel from Orange County to a youth basketball tournament in a northwest Los Angeles suburb. Most likely the cause of the crash isbad decision“For flying at excessive speeds in foggy weather, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The trial focuses on a public confrontation between two giant powers in the country’s second largest city. On one side is Mrs. Bryant, a fierce guardian of her husband’s legacy and mother of three surviving daughters from Mr. Bryant. On the other hand, Mr. Villanueva, whose agency was implicated in it Enough scandals The county board of supervisors is asking voters The ability to remove him from office.

Ms. Bryant attended each day of the trial, which began on August 10. She arrives and leaves each day in a black SUV outside the building, surrounded by photographers and television crews who are not allowed to record proceedings inside a US District Court judge. Courtroom John F. Walter is on the seventh floor.

Joining Ms Bryant in the lawsuit is Christopher Chester, whose wife Sarah, 45, and daughter Payton, 13, died in the accident. The families of two other victims settled with $1.25 million each last year.

Mr. Chester testified on Thursday about the impact of his prolonged grief, and how the discovery of the images stymied his progress.

Los Angeles County and law enforcement officials acknowledged sharing the photos but said they were soon deleted and never entered the public domain. County attorneys said taking photos of crash scenes is a common and necessary practice for investigations.