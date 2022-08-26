Vanessa Bryant donates a $16 million ruling to the Mamba and Mambasita Foundation

A report said Vanessa Bryant will donate the $16 million ruling she received in her lawsuit against Los Angeles County to the Mamba and Mambasita Sports Foundation – a non-profit organization founded by her late husband.

The organisation, launched by Kobe Bryant after his retirement in 2016 as the Mamba Sports Foundation — a reference to his nickname, Black Mamba — provides funding and sports programs for young athletes in underserved communities, according to her. website.

Vanessa Bryant said Thursday that she was donating the ruling to the foundation “to highlight the legacy of Kobe and Gigi.” Los Angeles Times mentioned.

The foundation was later renamed in 2020 after the 41-year-old NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash, according to the report.

Vanessa Bryant has pledged $16 million to the Mamba and Mambasita Sports Foundation in memory of her husband and daughter. Instagram / Vanessa Bryant

Federal jury Wednesday ruling that LA County should pay Vanessa Bryant $16 million after first responders and Shared horrific photos of the 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven others.

The jury also awarded $15 million to prosecutor Chris Chester, who lost his wifeSarah, and her daughter Payton in a Calabasas, California accident.

“From the beginning, Vanessa Bryant has only sought accountability, but our legal system does not allow her to enforce better policies, more training or officer discipline,” her attorney, Lewis Lee, said in a statement to the newspaper. “The responsibility for these actions lies with the sheriff and the fire departments – responsibilities which Mrs. Bryant’s efforts have revealed were woefully inadequate, even giving amnesty to offenders.”

After an 11-day trial, jurors unanimously found that the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had violated Bryant and Chester’s constitutional rights when they failed to train their employees in the photo-sharing protocol at the scene.

In his statement, Lee told the Times Bryant and Chester that they “highlighted the age-old practice of taking and sharing photographs of accident and crime victims without any legitimate purpose.”

A federal jury ruled on Wednesday that Los Angeles County must pay Vanessa Bryant $16 million after first responders shared photos of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant’s remains. AFP via Getty Images

“Ms. Bryant hopes this civil rights issue will put an end to this abhorrent and cruel behaviour,” he added.

During the trial, Bryant and Chester’s lawyers recorded how photos of victims’ remains from the scene were shared between Los Angeles County Police and Fire Department employees and viewed by some of their spouses.

The photos haven’t been released, but Bryant, 40, Testified that the probability of pictures Her leak made her “every day afraid of appearing on social media and of these things appearing”.