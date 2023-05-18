Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Reveals Tom Sandoval’s Cheating History — Variety

Getty Images

After months of relative silence on #Scandoval, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has opened up about the cheating scandal that rocked reality TV.

For starters, Madix’s nearly decade-long relationship with co-star Tom Sandoval imploded in March when it was revealed that he had been in a relationship for months with her best friend and mutual partner Raquel Levis.

A newly taped new finale for the series’ 10th season — which deals with the group of friends’ reaction to learning about the relationship — aired May 17, and was followed by Madix’s first sit-down on the subject with Andy Cohen on a live “Watch What Happens” show.

Madix was game to respond to anything Cohen threw at her, even briefly chatting about her rumored new boyfriend (“I’m so happy and so content,” she said).

When Cohen asked Madix about Sandoval’s revelation in the show’s finale that he cheated on her again that was never discussed in the series, she admitted that she wasn’t quite sure who the other woman was but said “I have a guess”, adding that no one in the world filmed “The Rules”.

Cohen also asked about the season-old “Miami Girl” storyline, in which a woman confronts Sandoval in front of Madix and claims she slept with him on a trip to Miami. At the time, both Sandoval and Madix denied it, but she admitted that she was covering for him.

“They slept together,” she said. “It was before me and I were exclusive, and I didn’t want people to think the worst of the guy I thought I was going to spend the rest of my life with, so I stood up for him.”

When asked what she might need to forgive Sandoval or Levis, she simply said, “It just doesn’t happen.”

when asked in New York Times File To which, after interviewing Cohen, she slipped if she would ever film with Levis or Sandoval again, she didn’t mince words.

She said “no”. “I have nothing to say to either of them. Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them were in the friend group, so good luck.”