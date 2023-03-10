March 10, 2023

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix Doesn’t Accept Tom Sandoval Case Apology

Muhammad 17 mins ago 2 min read

The “Vanderpump Rules” case

Ariana has no apologies Tom…

Not yet at least

3/10/2023 1:00 AM PST

Ariana Madix Not in the mood for an ex-boyfriend Tom SandovalHe apologizes for his affair with his ‘Vanderpump Rules’ castmate Raquel Levis …because she’s still angry.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ… that Ariana is nowhere near able to process Tom’s explanations and mea culpas, and has no interest in speaking to him at the moment.

Instead, we’re told Ariana’s mood has been more like “spoiling you” since then Discovery Her boyfriend of nine years was cheating on her with Raquel… whom AM used to consider a close friend.

As we reported, it took Tom a week I apologize to Ariana about the issue, admitting his mistakes and saying he was too selfish.

So far, it has fallen on deaf ears… Our sources say Ariana is in Mexico for a friend’s wedding, which was planned before the scandal rocked her world. Seems like divine timing.

BTW, Tom was invited to the wedding as well, but he dropped out due to a previous engagement… again, a decision was made before the cheating came to light.

We’re told Ariana knows she’s going to have to Sit down with Tom And they split things up at one point — they have a home together — but that’s simply not a priority for her at the moment.

This breakdown is going to take time, folks.



