April 28, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Valve releases a big beta update on Steam with better overlays, and Linux hardware acceleration

Ayhan 1 hour ago 1 min read

Valve is working towards the end of April at the end of April as it released a “significant” update to the beta version of the Steam client.

Tonight’s beta update brings an overhaul to the in-game overlay that brings several new features, a new “Notes” app, much improved Steam client notifications over previous notifications, and the screenshot manager has been improved to provide many new features.


Valve is showing off some Steam Overlay improvements in beta today.

For Steam on Linux (and macOS in the coming weeks), this beta update also enables hardware acceleration of the Steam interface to provide better animations similar to what appears in Steam on Windows.

Today’s Steam beta release brings several under-the-hood updates to the Steam Desktop Icon, Steam Deck, and Steam Big Picture Mode.

More details on today’s exciting beta update for the Steam client via Steam blog.

