Valorant reveals all that’s left to show off in Episode 7

Today, Riot Games released new details about Valorant Episode 7, including new information about the battle pass and the last minion, Deadlock.

Riot Games took some time over the weekend to release new information on Episode 7 of the game brave, where some new information about her newest agent has been dropped. The team has provided more information on how to play Deadlock, as it appears they are more closely aligned with some intense disciplines. Meanwhile, Episode 7 Chapter 1 will introduce an all-new Battle Pass and Neo Frontier Skinline. Its shape is inspired by futuristic shapes and designs, giving a very unique look to items like the Composite Phantom and Blush Operator, as well as new items like the Smoke Maze and Pancake Pile-Up sprays. We got more information and a quote below from the team on Content, which is due for release on June 27th.

The Norwegian Deadlock Agent is braveThe latest Sentinel, which deploys an array of advanced nanowires to secure the battlefield from even the deadliest attacks. No one escapes its watchful hour, nor escapes its unrelenting ferocity. Her abilities include:

GravNet (C): Equip a GravNet bomb. fire to throw. ALT FIRE to throw the grenade under the hand. GravNet explodes on landing, forcing any enemies trapped inside to crouch and move slowly.

Equip a GravNet bomb. fire to throw. ALT FIRE to throw the grenade under the hand. GravNet explodes on landing, forcing any enemies trapped inside to crouch and move slowly. Acoustic sensor (Q): Equip an acoustic sensor. Fire to publish. The sensor monitors an area for enemies that make sounds. It shudders if footsteps, gunfire, or big noises are detected.

Equip an acoustic sensor. Fire to publish. The sensor monitors an area for enemies that make sounds. It shudders if footsteps, gunfire, or big noises are detected. Barrier grid (E): Equip a barrier net disc. fire to advance. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the point of origin that impede the character’s movement.

Equip a barrier net disc. fire to advance. Upon landing, the disc generates barriers from the point of origin that impede the character’s movement. Annihilation (X): Processing of a nanowire accelerator. Fire to fire a pulse of nanowires that capture the first enemy that comes into contact. The hanged enemy is pulled along the nanowire path and dies if it reaches the end, unless it is released. The nanowire cocoon is destructible.

“We had a lot of fun playing with color on this card. From the blush to the Digihex, we found a lot of inspiration in the color. We hope everyone here finds the skin that suits their style. As always, with our accessories, we try to find opportunities to create things that we hear our players talk about.” And they make fun of her in the game.” brave project Laura Baltzer. For example, a Smoke Maze spray or a Pancake Pile-up are examples of situations we may have all found ourselves in while playing. For the leather stripes in this scroll, we took inspiration from futuristic shapes and designs. Synthesizer and Digihex in particular bring a bit of a sci-fi feel to this pass. Overall, we want to continue to make our battle passes feel fresh and new to give players a variety of colors and styles they can choose to build their decks with.”

