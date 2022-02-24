Valery Gergiev, a Putin supporter, will not act in Carnegie Hall

The Carnegie Hall and Vienna Philharmonic announced Thursday that Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, a friend and prominent supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, will not lead a series of concerts there this week amid growing international condemnation of Putin’s invasion. Ukraine.

Mr. Gergiev, who was due to perform the Philharmonic Orchestra in three high-profile appearances in the hall starting Friday night, has come under increasing scrutiny for his support for Mr Putin, whom he has known for three decades and has repeatedly defended. .

No reason was given for his removal from the programmes. But the extraordinary last-minute decision to replace the star maestro due to his ties to Mr. Putin – just days after the Philharmonic chairman insist on That Gergiev’s emergence as an artist rather than a politician reflected the rapidly growing global uproar over the conquest.

While Mr. Gergiev has not spoken publicly about the revealed attack, he has endorsed Mr. Putin’s previous moves against Ukraine, and his appearance at the Carnegie was expected to provoke vociferous protests. He was the target of similar demonstrations during previous demonstrations in New York amid criticism of Mr. Putin Law prohibiting “advertising of non-traditional sexual relations,Which was seen as an attempt to suppress the gay rights movement in Russia, and his movement annexation of Crimea.