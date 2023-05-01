Utrahang and Masquater admitted that they had lied about Media1’s editor-in-chief.

In an edit posted on his YouTube channel He agreed The Ultrasound / Moszkva square and host of the show King ThomasIt was falsely stated on air a week ago Media1.Hu and editor-in-chief of the magazine, Daniel Saleh He didn’t want to take part in it. It was very one-sided in a show a week ago Gabor SteerThe editor-in-chief of the pro-Russian site Moszkvatér.com, a recently departed employee of Magyar Hang sympathetic to Vladimir Putin, was his guest, Stier has long attacked Media1 because of a significant portion of the airtime. We reported on his exit from Magyar Hong on March 13.

Contrary to the appearance created by Ultrahang, Dániel Szalay and Media1 could not actually respond to what was said on the broadcast, because he did not know that this topic would be discussed on the broadcast, and he was not invited to such a topic.

UltraHong then, in its current revision, acknowledged the call about a topic about the program’s reality (thus ending the working relationship between Stier and Magyar Hong and the criticism of the Media1 article about it), Szale. He wasn’t really invited.

On another topic, it was suggested that the editor-in-chief of Media1 be invited to a program to speak as a media expert about how Russia is perceived in the press these days and what articles are being published about the Russian-Ukrainian war. And the program will feature Gabor Stier as a guest “Russia expert”. would have been with Szale, but on the other hand, none of the time alternatives mentioned by Szale apply to the other guest, Gabor Stier. Show, So Salai and the show’s editor who called him on the phone ended the consultation by saying that if Salai’s expertise is needed, at most, we will arrange it later, not now, so Salai is not on the attacking show. Media1, which is associated with Magyar Hang, was told that Shale did not want to participate in it, and in fact he did not even know when such a project was being prepared.

In its correction, Ultrahang / Moskvatér also admitted that the author of the radio show, available on YouTube, had invited Szalay for a broadcast on a completely different topic, and that the timing would not have been right. Because Gabor Stier appeared in a hospital.

With the statement of acknowledgment issued by Ultrahang / Moskvatér, the Editor-in-Chief of Media1 considers the matter closed and hopes that Ultrahang and Hit Rádió will act more honestly in the future than when they broadcast a week ago.

Ultrasound’s confession can be heard immediately at the beginning of the video below.

