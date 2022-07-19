USWNT score against Canada: Alex Morgan scores in cup, US wins Olympic and Gold Cup spots

The US women’s national team defeated Canada in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 on Monday evening in Monterrey, Mexico. Alex Morgan scored the team’s only goal, with a perfectly converted penalty in the 78th minute. Morgan sent a ball to Rose Lavelle on a tour of the penalty area, and Alisha Chapman’s story for a penalty confirmed by VAR. Morgan did the rest, sending the goalkeeper the other way with a low shot.

A USWNT victory against Canada earns the champions a place at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and a place in the 2024 W Gold Cup. The win is also the ninth CONCACAF title for the United States and third in a row.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovsky continued to rotate players throughout this tournament and until the final of the tournament, although he made only two adjustments in the final of the semi-final against Costa Rica. Five players who started against Canada during last summer’s Olympics semi-finals, which Canada won, also took part in the match.

This time, the United States was the most creative team in attack, scoring 17 shots against Canada’s 11. The Americans were sharper all the time and had no luck scoring before the penalty kick. Canada had some chances to equalise, but Alyssa Naher was ready for the task in goal, coming up with the routine saves needed to secure the score and cup.

Earlier in the match for third place, Jamaica beat Costa Rica 1-0.

US Soccer recently announced that USWNT will play two friendlies against Nigeria in Kansas City and Washington, DC in September. Prior to international friendlies, the majority of the players on the US roster will have a break before returning to play in the Women’s National Football League. The league is also taking a break from play this week and will return to play on July 29.

