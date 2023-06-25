USMNT Draws Jamaica in First CONCACAF Gold Cup Match: What This Means for the United States

The USA men’s national team completed a 1-1 draw with Jamaica in their first CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage match on Saturday. Here’s what you need to know:

Damion Lowe scored the only goal for Jamaica in the 13th minute.

Brandon Vazquez scored the equalizing goal in the 88th minute. It was his second career goal for the United States

The American men outscored Jamaica 13-6 while winning the battle for possession. USMNT accounted for 68 percent, while Jamaica accounted for 32 percent.

The USMNT’s next game is against St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday at 10 PM ET.

the athleteInstant Analysis:

What does this mean for the United States

Vazquez’s goal saved a 1-1 tie and what would have been the second time the USA lost in the group stage at the Gold Cup. (The first and only time was in 2011 against Panama.) The draw left the United States in a good position to advance from the group stage, as the top two teams from each group would advance to the knockout stages, and the United States would be favored. The next two matches are against Saint Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago.

After Saturday’s draw, goal difference will likely be a ranking factor, so the USA will need to score as many goals as possible on Wednesday night against the St. Kitts and Nevis side they are strong favorites against. – Tenorio

What is the result of this draw?

It wasn’t pretty, but it would be hard to argue that Vazquez’s goal wasn’t a justified USMNT goal. The United States were playing a very different team than the one that won the Nations League trophy last week in Las Vegas. Goalkeeper Matt Turner, who saved a penalty to keep the game within one goal, was the only one left in the starting lineup, and the lack of firepower on the attacking end was evident, as was the huge difference in how the USA managed to push. The game through the midfield. While Jamaica had several Premier League players in its squad, the United States featured a squad made up of home-grown North American players based in either MLS or Liga MX.

The USA had a few serious moments, but never looked as fluid or dangerous as they did with their best players on the field against Mexico and Canada in Las Vegas. Players like Aidan Morris and Alan Soñora struggled, the USA gave up a goal on a defensive set and Jamaican goalkeeper Andre Blake made several important saves to block the Americans. It looked as if Jamaica was going to get the win, but the USA controlled a lot of the ball and put Jamaica in their place at the back of the second half. In the end, Vazquez found the target when Jamaica failed to clear Jesus Ferreira’s cross and saved the score.

There won’t be a lot of positives to come out of this. The United States will have to be more decisive in such matches, even with the talent evident in the Jamaican squad, and will need to play better to advance in the knockout stages. – Tenorio

background story

The United States entered the CONCACAF Gold Cup on a high note after winning the CONCACAF Nations League on June 18. The NAFC defeated Canada 2-0, with Chris Richards and Foularin Balogun scoring the goals. This was the USMNT’s second Nations League title in program history.

USMNT Defending CONCACAF Gold Cup Champion. In 2021, the team defeated Mexico 1-0 in the final, securing the country’s seventh Gold Cup title.

Highlight match

required reading

(Photo: John Dore/USA Today)