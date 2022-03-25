March 25, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

USMNT Draw Mexico – How Social Media Reacted to CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers at Estadio Azteca

Emet 56 mins ago 5 min read
USMNT Draw Mexico - How Social Media Reacted to CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers at Estadio Azteca

The US men’s team went to Mexico on Thursday to start the crucial final window of the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers, and coach Greg Berhalter promised they would be aggressive. Unfortunately for Berhalter (and the fans), this approach did not yield any goals for the United States – and also for Mexico, don’t you see Couldn’t find an opportunity to sign up either.

The match ended 0-0, and a goalless draw is not the worst result for both teams – they each win a point, and both have two more games trying to get six more points to seal their spot in Qatar. It wasn’t exactly the most fun iteration of watching this storied rivalry.

So, with the match ending with a bit of a hype, here’s how the internet reacts to the highs and lows (well, there weren’t many highs, but you get the point):

before the match

As soon as the game started, those in the scene couldn’t help but notice that Estadio Azteca had a calm atmosphere due to capacity limitations.

Ogden: Portugal is now more than just Ronaldo
– What it’s like to score in Azteca: The USMNT and Mexico players reflect that

The stadium normally holds 87,000 people, but the Mexican Football Association has reduced its capacity to 50,000 due to COVID-19 and for better crowd control amid concerns about the anti-gay chants often heard at Mexican national team matches.

Attendees were asked to go through a scoring system called Fan ID, which makes it easier for fans who break the rules to be banned from future matches.

However, there was at least one American celebrity: actor Owen Wilson was at the match to support the American team. Meanwhile, in Mexico, pop singer Mijares sang the Mexican national anthem.

minute 35

See also  Pittsburgh Steelers have added goalkeeper James Daniels to O-line on a three-year deal

The match bounced back to life in the 35th minute when Timothy Weahracing on the right flank, past the goalpost for Christian Pulisic. Without a runner to go along with him, Pulisic tried the one-off shot with his left foot, but it was blocked by goalkeeper Memo Ochoa.

It ended up being USMNT’s best chance of the first half. Pulisic gave USMNT fans a panic as he stayed in the play, but he woke up, albeit very cautiously.

The first half saw neither side exercise control or control of the match, and there were a lot of wrong touches.

Mexico completed 72.5% of its passes in the first half, while the United States completed only 66.4%. Of Mexico’s four shots in the first half, only one was on target. The US also had four shots but put three in the frame.

half time

See also  Drew Timmy inspires Gonzaga and leads the return of the second half to defeat Memphis

With the score 0-0 and neither side able to gain the advantage, social media took some time to reflect on the 45 minutes of football everyone had just watched. This was not exactly what everyone was hoping for.

Minute 72

If Pulisic’s saved first-half shot is hard for USMNT fans to see, Jordan Bivok He overtook him in the 72nd minute. With a golden opportunity to score from the middle of the penalty area, Pivok sent his shot to the right.

See also  President of the Olympic Games - IOC Bach is upset about the collapse of Valeeva, hitting his entourage

As the reactions from social media have indicated, the USMNT is likely 1-0 up at that point.

final whistle

In the end, Team USMNT stood up well to the challenge of road play at the Estadio Azteca, and chances were definitely there to win.

But that was not the case. And now the USMNT has two more games to secure the points they need to qualify for the World Cup. Next, the US faces Panama in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Student Leon Marchand knocks out Caeleb Dressel 200 IM record with 1:37.69

9 hours ago Emet
7 min read

Professional Athletes and Performers Now Exempt – NBC New York

17 hours ago Emet
3 min read

2022 March Madness Predictions: College basketball expert picks odds, streaks for Thursday’s Sweet 16 games

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

3 min read

Russo-Ukrainian war: Friday morning important news here

47 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Police say a man punches a Southwest employee at Atlanta airport

50 mins ago Izer
3 min read

New MIT simulation reveals important insights into the birth of the universe

53 mins ago Izer
5 min read

USMNT Draw Mexico – How Social Media Reacted to CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers at Estadio Azteca

56 mins ago Emet