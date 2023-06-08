Using cash like a millionaire may not work for investors. Here’s why

Millionaires have dramatically increased their allocations to cash and cash-like investments over the past year, according to a new CNBC Millionaire survey.

Higher interest rates make cash holdings a more attractive financial proposition, according to financial advisors.

However, the average investor who doesn’t need that money to build an emergency fund or to make a major short-term purchase would likely hurt his or her long-term success by staying on cash, the advisors said.

Millionaires have converted money from stocks into cash and cash-like investments in the past year and may add to those allowances over the next 12 months, according to CNBC’s New Millionaire Survey. But it may not be wise for the average investor to mirror millionaires. Financial advisors said much would depend on their circumstances and rationale for the shift.

Millionaires held 24% of their portfolio in cash as of spring 2023, up significantly from 16% in fall 2022 and 14% from spring 2022, according to the survey. The survey considered that cash and cash investments include money market funds, current and savings accounts, in addition to certificates of deposit. It included a survey of 764 people with $1 million or more in investable assets and was conducted in April 2023. A recent Capgemini Research Institute survey also found that wealthy investors hold a record share of cash.

On the other hand, advisors said that having more cash today is not necessarily a bad move due to higher interest rates. Cash-like accounts have been paying ultra-low interest rates for most of the period since the 2008 financial crisis, meaning investors have largely had to turn elsewhere for any hope of a return on investment. But interest rates have been rising steadily since the Federal Reserve began aggressively raising its benchmark rate last year to tame soaring inflation. Today's cash-like accounts can yield investors as much as 5% or so, said Ted Jenkin, a certified financial planner based in Atlanta, which makes them more attractive as an asset class.

“Now investors have a choice,” Jenkin, founder of oXYGen Financial and a member of the advisory board, told CNBC. However, with inflation currently running at an annual pace of around 5%, it almost ends up being net worth, he said. However, not all accounts necessarily pay competitive prices to consumers. For example, high-yield savings accounts offered by online banks usually offer much higher cash payments than a traditional savings account held at a real bank. Jenkin added that wealthy investors may also have more money on the sidelines these days while they wait for other investment opportunities such as private equity and real estate to open.

However, for the average investor, "it would be silly to wait for cash" rather than invest in a higher-yielding investment like stocks if the family hasn't needed that money for at least five years, Jenkin said. However, CNBC's Millionaire Poll indicates that affluent millennials switch to cash more easily than older investors. This is despite a relatively long investment horizon and the ability to take more financial risks. For example, 39% of millennial millionaires have moved money from stocks to bonds or money market funds in the past two months, compared to 26% and 18% of Gen X and Baby Boomer investors, respectively, according to the study. What's more, 30% of millennials plan to do so within the next year, three times the percentage among older generations, according to the survey. Young investors may be nervous about the current economic climate and react quickly by turning to cash, said Caroline McClanahan, a certified financial planner in Jacksonville, Florida.

In fact, millionaires appear to be hoarding cash in part because they anticipate stock market weakness in 2023. This is like trying to guess what will happen in the future, which generally costs investors in the long run. The average investor should try to lessen his impulse to flee to safety if he is not motivated by what is best for his financial goals, said MacClanahan, founder of Life Planning Partners and a member of the Board of Advisors at CNBC. After all, stocks have historically outperformed more conservative holdings like cash and bonds over the long term. “If you’re 20 or 30, it’s not smart to keep your 401(k) in cash because you won’t be [touching] McClanahan said.

But she said there are circumstances in which it might make sense to increase one's cash-like holdings. McClanahan said there are two things families should consider when choosing an appropriate allocation of cash: the amount they might need for costly purchases in the next five years, and an emergency fund for unexpected expenses.

Criticism is okay as long as you understand what your needs are. Caroline McClanahan Founder of Life Planning Partners