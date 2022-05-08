USFL Week 4 results: The Breakers look to keep up with the Stallions as punters battle for the playoff position in the South

The New Orleans Breakers will have to keep up with the Birmingham Stallion if they want to win the NFL Southern Division, making Sunday’s game with the Houston Gamers all the more important. A win for the Breakers would keep New Orleans behind the Stallions – the only team undefeated in the league.

Houston, led by retreating Mark Thompson, is looking to avenge the fourth-quarter crash against the Tampa Bay bandits last week. Thompson entered Week 4 leading the USFL in rushing yards while Breakers wide receiver Johnny Dixon led the league in receiving yards. This game features two of the best skill center players in the USFL.

Houston’s win puts the punters on a three-way showdown with New Orleans and Tampa Bay for second and final play-off in the Southern Division – so this game is big for them too. This is the final game of the weekend in Week 4 of the USFL.

In Saturday’s matches

Generals 21, Mullers 13: The New Jersey Generals (3-1) established themselves as the best players in the Northern Division, using the impressive quarterback performances of quarterbacks Louis Perez and Dandere Johnson to beat the Pittsburgh Mowlers. Perez went 11 of 14 for 102 yards while Johnson finished 9 of 10 for 98 yards and landed in the win.

Johnson, the league’s best player in the league, stayed just 14 yards from the rush. Darius Victor had the slack with 57 yards and a fast touchdown while KaVontae Turpin also had a 37-yard sprint and a point. New Jersey leads Philadelphia with one game in the North.

Stallions 16, Bandits 10: Birmingham remains the only unbeaten team in the USFL, thanks to a dominant defensive performance in the win over Tampa Bay. In a game between two of the league’s top teams, the stallions’ defense kept the Thieves only 158 yards from attack—36 in the second half.

After trailing 10-7 in the first half, two field goals by Brandon Aubry in the third quarter were the only two points the stallions needed thanks to their dominant defense. The Stallions started slow in the game, but Alex McGough led Birmingham in a 17-game, 77-yard drive that took 9:04 of the hour to spur them forward in the second quarter. Birmingham led for the first time in the game thanks to McGough’s 1-yard run to put them ahead 7-3 with a 1:21 left in the first half.

Tampa Bay’s only touchdown was a pass from Jordan Ta’amu to Richard Davis for 9 yards in the last minute of the first half giving the Thieves a 10-7 lead. The five-game, 67-yard trip was the bandits’ last offensive moment.

