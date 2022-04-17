USFL results, updates: live scores, analysis of Sunday’s opening games this weekend

The wait is officially over as the USFL kicks off on Saturday, April 16, And in a sexy style, when the New Jersey Generals gave the Birmingham Stallion a run for their money in the opener, but it wasn’t enough to keep the horses in turmoil, as the stallions rallied for a 28-24 victory and jump out of the gate with a 1-0 start to the season. As the page turns to Sunday, the Houston Gamblers take on the Michigan Panthers (Noun, NBC, fuboTV, try it for free), in a game that was expected to live up to what was seen from the USFL less than 24 hours ago.

So far, it hasn’t, at least not on the Panthers side of the equation, because punters took it to the woodpile for the first half. The best news for the Panthers is that despite the list of fouls, including fumbling by both quarterbacks – Shea Patterson and the former NFL with the pick of Paxton Lynch and the latter’s objection – is that only they (they use that loose term here) dropped 17- 0 points in the first half after a missed field goal by Houston, who shot from the straight with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter.

Gamblers will need to continue to take advantage of the Panthers’ fouls if they are to match the Stallions with a 1-0 record, but this game still looks like it was just a mistake or two in Houston about a second straight return to the league. several days.

With the NFL preparing for the 2022 draft in Las Vegas and football fans hungry for a viable spring league, the NFL hopes to become a mainstay in the lives of those who crave the stadiums and don’t want to get out of it. If that’s you, and chances are, buckle up and get ready for what might be another USFL road trip later this evening. The Philadelphia Stars and New Orleans Breakers follow at 4pm on USA Network and streaming fuboTV. The trio finishes with the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Mullers at 8 p.m. on FS1 and streams on fuboTV.

