USFL 2022 season opener, New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions: Live updates, score, TV, streaming info

Welcome to the first game of the 2022 USFL season. After a 37-year hiatus, a new version of the USFL is underway with a prime-time game between the New Jersey Generals and the Birmingham Stallions. The generals, led by play receiver Randy Satterfield 14-7, took a lead on the break.

Saturday’s game started off strong, with quarterback General Louis Perez hitting Satterfield for a 48-yard gain in the first game of the melee. The trip ended with Satterfield touching the drop for 3 yards despite being snagged by one of the stallions’ defenders.

The Stallions responded with a big play of their own, a 35-yard touchdown pass from Alex McGough to Osirus Mitchell in less than four minutes into the game. New Jersey regained the lead by taking advantage of Shalom Lawani’s safety interception at the start of the second quarter. Facing a third and 7th from the 13-yard line from Stallions, Perez ran to his right before hitting a tight end Brydon Bowman in the finish zone for a green-light score.

Follow the action with updates, highlights, and analysis on our live blog below. Be sure to check back in after the game for a comprehensive analysis of Saturday’s events.

how to watch

Date: Saturday 16th April

time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern time

location: Birmingham, Alabama

