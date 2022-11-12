USC Trojans vs. Colorado: Live updates, score from Pac-12 Football Friday Night

The USC’s defensive struggles are well documented. The Trojans hope to change the narrative on Friday night versus Colorado.

The Trojans host the struggling Buffalo team in a Pac 12 football game at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Follow us for live updates and game highlights:

Third Quarter Updates:

USC 41, Colorado 10: Caleb Williams is a magician. He flips a short pass to Austin Jones just before his dismissal, and Jones takes it home for 12 yards to extend USC’s lead before the end of the third quarter. Williams passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two TDs.

USC 34, Colorado 10: Caleb Williams threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Tahaj Washington to give USC a 32-10 lead. Will Rose converts the two-point attempt to extend USC’s lead to 34-10.

USC 26, Colorado 10: Alex Fontenot hits a 3-yard run to cut USC’s lead to 16.

Half time: USC 26, Colorado 3

Scroll to continue

First half stats: Caleb Williams He is 11 of 21 for 181 yards, 1 TD and one interception. He also rushed to the landing twice. Jordan Addison He has one catch for two yards in his return from injury.

Second Quarter Updates:

TOUCHDOWN USC! Caleb Williams threw a 32-yard dart to Brendan Rice to give Troy a 23-3 lead with 1:58 left in the inning.

TRAVIS dye hurt: Dye was tackled awkwardly in the 4 yard gain with 2:44 left in the first inning, and he immediately began grabbing his left knee. After a short delay he was taken off the field.

TOUCHDOWN USC! Caleb Williams scored his second goal of the game, that’s four yards away Giving USC 16-3 lead.

touch! USC forces confusion from Colorado quarterback GT Schrute and gets him back by Stanley Tauvoo at Colorado’s eight-yard line. The first goal of the University of Southern California.

TOUCHDOWN USC! Caleb Williams is sealing a 12-game, 72-yard run with a 2-yard touchdown to give USC a 9-3 lead.

First Quarter Updates:

safety! USC leads 2-0 after calling in quarterback JT Shroud of Colorado for an intentional ground in the end zone. We have a baseball score.