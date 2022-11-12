November 12, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

USC Trojans vs. Colorado: Live updates, score from Pac-12 Football Friday Night

Emet 58 mins ago 2 min read
USC Trojans vs. Colorado: Live updates, score from Pac-12 Football Friday Night

The USC’s defensive struggles are well documented. The Trojans hope to change the narrative on Friday night versus Colorado.

The Trojans host the struggling Buffalo team in a Pac 12 football game at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Follow us for live updates and game highlights:

Third Quarter Updates:

USC 41, Colorado 10: Caleb Williams is a magician. He flips a short pass to Austin Jones just before his dismissal, and Jones takes it home for 12 yards to extend USC’s lead before the end of the third quarter. Williams passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for two TDs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Astros relinquishing general manager, assistant general manager; Houston’s possible next moves

9 hours ago Emet
6 min read

Silver Slugger Prize 2022 Winners

17 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Baker Mayfield celebrates ‘Friday Night Football’ Panthers win by heading teammates…without helmet

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

5 min read

General Armageddon Will Cause Devastation Not Seen For Decades – Ukraine Prepares For Hellish Winter

35 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried “launched his bachelor’s degree detector” when he approached a Twitter investment

41 mins ago Izer
6 min read

Offset, Quavo, Drake and more wrestle with his ‘foolish’ death – Rolling Stone

43 mins ago Muhammad
4 min read

Artemis 1 rocket launch on the moon still to November 16 after Storm Nicole

56 mins ago Izer