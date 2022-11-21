USA vs Wales, England vs Iran and Netherlands vs Senegal

The 2022 World Cup is upon us.

The tournament started on Sunday with Ecuador won 2-0 against host nation Qatar And it continues in earnest on Monday with three games.

The USA and England are in Group B and are both looking for three points ahead of the massive Black Friday clash. The two teams are favorites in their opening matches and will be in a great position to go ahead with a win on Monday.

England vs Iran

8 a.m. ET Monday, Fox Sports 1

England should win this match easily, although we are intrigued with how this game plays out. Iran is coached by Carlos Queiroz. His teams are known to barricade themselves in front of goal and block goals at any cost. England want to play five defenders in defense and prefer to hit the counter. The Three Lions will dominate possession. And if there is time for Gareth Southgate to play the back four and Declan Rice, Calvin Phillips Having Bellingham all in midfield, that’s it.

Senegal versus the Netherlands

11 a.m. ET Monday, Fox

Senegal’s prospects did not budge with the news of the exit of star Sadio Mane. However, we tend to put the pilot on the tie. This is the best African team and Ismaila Sarr is capable of leading the front line while Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the best defenders in the world.

United States v. Wales

2 p.m. ET, Monday, Fox

As you probably know, the USMNT is back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014. This drought is nothing compared to the Wales team that competed in the World Cup for the first time in 64 years. Gareth Bale remains a star of the Wales national team having taken up a part-time role at LAFC and Aaron Ramsey remains a key component. The biggest question for the Welshman is Joe Allen. He injured his hamstring in September and has not played since. If Allen can’t go, there is no real replacement for him on the team.

We’re going to take the USA to victory in what could be one of the top five decisive matches in the group stage. The loser of this game has a high promotion to reach the round of 16.