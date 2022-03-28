USA vs Panama – Football Match Report – March 27, 2022

The US men’s national team was unable to confirm its place in this winter’s World Cup after Costa Rica beat El Salvador earlier in the day, but a 5-1 win over Panama in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday night put it on edge in qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Christian Pulisic He scored his first hat-trick in his career with the national team, and additional goals from them Paul Areola And the Jesus Ferrara The Americans saw the cruise as an unbalanced outcome that eliminated Panama from competition for a place in Qatar. With 25 points and second in the latest CONCACAF qualifying table, the United States would need a six-goal loss to Costa Rica on Wednesday to deny them an automatic qualification and send them to a playoff with the winner from Oceania.

Despite the arithmetic odds, at the end of the match, the American players raised a red and blue banner that read “qualified” in bold white letters.

“We know we’re not there yet, despite what that sign might say,” US coach Greg Berhalter said.

And the United States got a penalty kick in the 15th minute when Walker Zimmerman And the Anibal Godoy Brawl in the Panama Square. After a VAR check it was clear that Godoy’s hands had hit Zimmermann’s face, and after the latter fell on the grass, Pulisic’s cross found Godoy’s arm. The Chelsea star and captain of the US team managed to secure the next penalty kick with confidence.

“I think it’s because of the flight,” Berhalter said of giving Pulisic the captaincy. “You have a guy who was there before. He was on the field when we didn’t qualify. And that’s what we said to him, this is a new group, this is a new team and you are a captain.”

The hosts doubled their advantage after six minutes. Anthony Robinson Swinging in a thrilling volley from the left, the 5-foot-6 Arriola soared high between a pair of Panamanian defenders to masterfully channel a lightning header into the far corner.

The advance swelled to 3-0 by the 27th minute. A series of exchanges from Arriola, Luca de la Torre And the Shack Mor It eventually led to a loose ball that found Ferreira’s foot inside the six-yard area, and the FC Dallas forward calmly smashed the Americans’ third.

Panama captain Godoy received a second penalty in the second minute of stoppage time in the first half. Nashville SC midfielder was sentenced to shoot Miles Robinson With an arm in his face, though contact between the duo as they scrambled for the center appeared scant, Pulisic added his second penalty kick before both teams headed to the dressing room.

Twenty minutes into the second half, Pulisic completed a hat-trick and consolidated the Americans’ lead to five. The US No. 10 ranked player showed some impressive solid control by bluffing a pair of Panama defenders, and a cross from De La Torre, before firing into the net. Louis Mejia.

Godoy was falling back to console the visitors in the 86th minute, when he met Eric Davis’ cross with his head out of reach. zach steven.

USMNT will take on tikos in the Costa Rican capital of San Jose on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.

“We are honestly [will] “We treated it like any other game,” Pulisic said. “We will prepare just as if we need to win.

“I just want to play in the World Cup and so does this team.

“I’m really happy that we’re able to be in a good position to do that and finish the job.”