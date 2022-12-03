USA vs Netherlands Match Predictions, Betting Odds: Selection of FIFA World Cup 2022 Matches Today; The USMNT is facing a huge test

The group stage is over and it’s time for the main event as the knockout rounds of the FIFA World Cup 2022 begin. There is no time to cool yourself down in the important games as they start with a bang like The confrontation of the United States against the Netherlands In one of the most interesting matches of the tour, Argentina followed up against one of the surprising teams in the tournament in Australia.

For the United States, Saturday’s game offers the potential to match its best men’s World Cup performance in the modern era. The 2002 run to the quarter-finals is the deepest run since the first World Cup in 1930 as two group stage victories put them into the semi-finals. This is a Dutch team that has never really been challenged by its competition, which included hosts Ecuador, Senegal and Qatar in Group A. On the other hand, the United States was pushed back by one of the tournament favorites in England, whom they retained. The tie is 0-0. In between, they drew 1-1 with Wales in the opening match and beat Iran 1-0 to secure the lead.

Would you like more World Cup coverage? Listen below and follow Heroes House, the daily CBS Sports football podcast, brings you first-class analysis, commentary, picks and more during the big matches in Qatar.

World cup schedule on saturday

Netherlands vs. United States, 10 a.m. ET



One match worth watching: Cody Gacbo vs. Sergino Dest / Anthony Robinson. Gakpo is the main goalscorer for the Netherlands and is Usually he plays on the right side of the attack For them (whether as a striker or a winger, depending on how his position is defined). But it might be tempting for the Netherlands to switch it up and play him on the left, where he plays for his club, PSV Eindhoven, in order to pit him against defensively suspect Dest. Either way, the Dutch don’t create many chances, but when they do, It’s Gakpo getting to an end. He has scored in every Netherlands game so far and the American defenders will have to see that does not happen again

Featured game | Netherlands versus the United States

Most likely to score a goal: Christian Pulisic. He scored and sacrificed his body in the operation against Iran. That goal was the difference and propelled the United States into the playoffs. If they are going to continue this journey, it is because Pulisic will be able to terrorize the Dutch defense and create for himself and others. This American side took more shots during the group stage than the Dutch team did, so look for Pulisic to run the show in attack.

Man of the Match: Matt Turner. It won’t take many saves, but it will need to come up with one or two huge saves if the USA is to do so. And it’s got that kind of game in it. Turner may not excel with his feet, but he is excellent at doing the basic thing goalkeepers are paid for: stopping shots. A great team will never have to rely on their goalkeeper. But this isn’t the greatest of teams, it’s a good team looking to pull off and get upset. This will require Turner to play an important role.

Match prediction: Pulisic’s early goal set the tone and a pair of Matt Turner saves locked the door home in a historic upset for the USA men’s national team. They won 1-0.

USA lineup vs Netherlands

Starting USA XI: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Anthony Robinson, Tyler Adams, Younes Musa, Weston McKinney, Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic

Netherlands starting eleven: Neubert, Timber, Van Dijk, Aké, Dumfries, De Roon, De Jong, Blade, Klassen, Gakpo, Depay

Argentina vs. Australia, 2 p.m. ET

One match worth watching: Nicolas Otamendi vs. Matthew Leckie. Otamendi is the seasoned presence of this back line, and he sets the tone with his aggressiveness and power. On the other hand, Leckie is the attacking piece that can give this team the advantage, as we saw against Denmark. Otamendi will need to keep Leckie in front of him and aim for the support to close him in, otherwise the striker has everything needed to help pull the Australians by surprise.

Featured game | Argentina vs Australia

Likely to score a goal: Lionel Messi. Having saved the penalty against Poland, he will be hungry to score here and he should. On paper, Argentina is 10 times better than the Australian, but the same was true against Saudi Arabia. Messi knows that any progress they get, they have to build on it and not let anyone stay. Expect him to take quite a few hits from the depths of this one.

Man of the Match: Enzo Fernandez. He has been phenomenal since game two and is looking to cement his place in the middle. He can do a little bit of everything and has the quick decision-making instinct needed to change the game in attack. It will be huge again.

Match prediction: Similar to the Poland match, Argentina dominate possession and chances because the score does not reflect their bias. Argentina 2, Australia 0.