November 30, 2022

USA vs Iran: Christian Pulisic injury forces hospital to run tests after World Cup goal keeps USMNT alive

The The USA men’s national team advanced to the Round of 16 in the World Cup thanks to Christian Pulisic’s lone goal against Iran, but if they want to move on they may have to do without him. Pulisic was taken to hospital for scans after suffering an abdominal injury, according to Fox’s World Cup broadcast.

The injury occurred when Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand hit the winning goal. He paused for a few minutes, tried to continue playing and was sent off at the half-time break. It was evident that he was struggling to walk while being supported by two staff members.

In terms of the game, it was Weston McKinney who sent a fine volley to the far side of the penalty area to Sergino Dest, who managed to head the ball across the face of the goal, as Pulisic finished it off for his first career World Cup goal.

The Chelsea player’s volley will go down as one of his most memorable goals given what was at stake. It was the team’s second goal in the tournament and put the Americans into the round of 16, with a date against the Netherlands on Saturday.

This is the goal:

Ranking of the second group in the World Cup

Group B deputy World Digital Library jd PTS
England 3 2-1-0 +7 7
United State 3 1-2-0 1 5
Iran 3 1-2-0 -3 3
Wells 3 0-1-2 -5 1

