US warns China against turning Pelosi’s expected trip to Taiwan into a ‘crisis’

Pelosi, who arrived in Singapore on Monday, has not officially confirmed her plan to stop in Taiwan, citing security concerns. But local reports in Taiwan said officials there had told it would arrive on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning local time. She had originally planned to visit Taiwan in April but canceled that trip after she tested positive for the coronavirus.

US officials monitoring intelligence reports have become convinced in recent days that China is preparing a hostile response of some sort — not a direct attack on Taiwan or an attempt to intercept Ms Pelosi’s plane, as some fear, but an assertion of military might that has surpassed even the aggressive confrontations of recent months. . Some pointed to the Taiwan Strait crisis in 1995 and 1996, when China launched missiles to intimidate the autonomous island and President Bill Clinton ordered aircraft carriers into the area.

Analysts said a similar conflict could be more dangerous today because the People’s Liberation Army is much stronger than it was then, now armed with missiles that can take out aircraft carriers. The concern is that even if there is no intentional fight, the occasional confrontation can easily get out of hand.

“This is a very dangerous situation, perhaps even more so than in Ukraine,” said Evan Medeiros, a China expert at Georgetown University and a former adviser to President Barack Obama on Asia. “The risks of escalation are immediate and significant.”

At the White House, Kirby did not say whether US intelligence agencies had detected any concrete indications of Chinese actions, but he was extraordinarily specific in outlining the possible responses the United States expected.

White House officials in private Expressed concern Mrs. Pelosi’s visit will set off a dangerous escalation cycle in Asia at the same time that Washington is already busy helping Ukraine fight the Russian invasion. Many US military-industrial complexes are busy arming Ukraine, which could hamper efforts to boost arms shipments to Taiwan.