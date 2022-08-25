US stock futures rose after the Dow broke, the S&P 500 slipped for three days

US stock futures rose Thursday morning after all three major averages closed higher during the daily trading session.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 118 points, or 0.4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively.

snowflake jump 17% after Spread the beat on revenue. Nvidia shares fell 4% following a quarterly report Missed Wall Street predictions. Salesforce declined More than 6% after the company Made disappointing predictions for the fiscal year 2023.

On Wednesday, the Dow rose slightly along with the S&P 500. For both averages, it rose Gains cut long losing streaks for three days. The heavy Nasdaq Composite was also up 0.41%.

Market action was taken as investors await the start of the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, which begins Thursday, and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak the next morning. Traders will hear more information about how the central bank is fighting high inflation and whether policy makers may cut interest rates when the current hiking cycle ends.

“It’s firm as it is, it’s too early for the Fed to think about the pivot,” Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, said on CNBC.quick money. “

Investors are also awaiting key economic reports due later in the week, including jobless claims on Thursday and personal consumption expenditures on Friday. The personal consumption expenditures report is one of the Fed’s favorite inflation measures, and it could influence its actions going forward.

Peloton announces its quarterly earnings Thursday before the bell, along with Gap, Dollar Tree and Dollar General. Ulta Beauty, Workday and Affirm Holdings will release their own results after markets close on Thursday.